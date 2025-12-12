December 12–18, 2025 Classifieds

2006 TOYOTA PRIUS. 79,600 miles. Owned by one family, great shape with some dings but no accidents. Smoke free. Regular maintenance at Toyota dealer and Village Automotive. New front brakes 3/25, two new tires 5/22 and two 3/25. Will need a new muffler soon, tire pressure light doesn’t work. $6,300. 937-767-2271, text or voicemail.

2014 NISSAN SENTRA, well-maintained, 180K miles. No rust, clean title; asking $4,200. Call or text 720-361-5236 (text preferred), or leave voicemail.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

DECLUTTER FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A PAL IN PAKISTAN? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

“FUNK DON’T EXPIRE!” iconic T-shirt from one-time YS resident & former Ohio Players PR rep Harry McLoud! Get yours: funkdontexpire.com.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

FOSTER HOME FOR FAMILY DOG needed from late August through at least mid-November, when his new forever home will be ready. Milo is 9, 70 pounds, unknown breed. Friendly, affectionate, playful, energetic. Thrives as only dog, but gets along best with dogs of similar energy level; smaller pets in home not recommended. Takes medication for arthritis in back legs; prescription will be provided while fostering. Sometimes needs help climbing. Text 609-731-9643 or email emele@antiochcollege.edu for more information, and to arrange a meet-and-greet.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

WALKIE TALKIES, TalkOnn, one set. 22 channels with 121 privacy codes; batteries included. Call Joann between 9 a.m.–9 p.m., 937-418-4800.

GIVING THANKS to the YS Community – Offering free “30 minute conversations/dialogues” to interested Villagers, through December. I am a coach and HR professional, and am available to fellow villagers looking for a sounding board, or wanting to celebrate something, or just looking for a good conversation. (Not a therapist — sorry.) Contact me: Joanne Lakomski, jilakomski@gmail.com. Happy Holidays!

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest home on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — is available for weekly, monthly stays, minimum two nights. Off-season long-term rates. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

SECOND FLOOR quiet, unfurnished one-bedroom apartment w/study. Full kitchen, washer dryer. Utilities included. Private parking. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen Nature Preserve. $1,100/mo., month-to-month. Pet- and smoke-free environment. Call 937-369-6233 or 937-602-5845.

BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS studio apartment: new paint, carpet, and appliances; $795/mo. for year lease. Yellow Springs, OH. 567-644-5076.

BASEMENT EFFICIENCY apartment located 106 Woodrow St., Yellow Springs. Compact refrigerator, microwave and utilities included. $490/month. References and deposit required. 937-631-1447.

FOR RENT: downstairs apartment, 1480B Southgate; 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, off-street parking, $895/month. Call MAP 937-620-3540 or email: ysmapinc@gmail.com for an application.

DOWNSTAIRS FARMHOUSE apartment at Agaria Farm: one-bedroom, one bath, washer/dryer, full kitchen, about 900 sq ft., $1,000 per month, includes utilities. Contact Eric at 210-540-9112 if interested.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

BEAUTIFUL YS VILLAGE HOME for Sale! Four bedrooms, two baths, bi-level on large lot with additional easement. New countertops and complete privacy-fenced back yard. Great Location: 117 Allen St., Yellow Springs, $315,000. Call Polly Mobbs 404-617-9401, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

FOSTER HOME FOR FAMILY DOG needed from late August through at least mid-November, when his new forever home will be ready. Milo is 9, 70 pounds, unknown breed. Friendly, affectionate, playful, energetic. Thrives as only dog, but gets along best with dogs of similar energy level; smaller pets in home not recommended. Takes medication for arthritis in back legs; prescription will be provided while fostering. Sometimes needs help climbing. Text 609-731-9643 or email emele@antiochcollege.edu for more information, and to arrange a meet-and-greet.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

DISCUSSION GROUP on cosmic consciousness, the Mayan galactic time codes, the evolution of humanity and of Gaia herself. Sundays @ 3 p.m. Email Jen at 1shiningheart@gmail.com if interested in joining. Use the subject line CCGroup.

KNOW SOMETHING? TEACH SOMETHING! Pass along your knowledge or valuable skills: Place your classified ad today!

ARDIS MACAULAY: A RETROSPECTIVE Exhibition featuring her Bookworks, Paintings, Drawings, PhotoPrints & Sculptures. Opening 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6., light refreshments. 3 Aspen Ct., Yellow Springs. Exhibition continues on Sat., Dec. 13, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. & Sat., Dec. 20, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

NEW RESIDENT SEEKING resources for building garden beds — Compost, hay bales, leaves, small branches, sticks and twigs, cardboard, etc. Reply to 1shiningheart@gmail.com with the subject GARDEN. Thank you!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS how much the cards, meals and expressions of kindness have meant to our family following the death of Matt Grote. They are appreciated more than you’ll ever know. —Jim, Cammy and Dan Grote

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.