December 5–11, 2025 Classifieds

2014 NISSAN SENTRA, well-maintained, 180K miles. No rust, clean title; asking $4,200. Call or text 720-361-5236 (text preferred), or leave voicemail.

2006 TOYOTA PRIUS. 79,600 miles. Owned by one family, great shape with some dings but no accidents. Smoke free. Regular maintenance at Toyota dealer and Village Automotive. New front brakes 3/25, two new tires 5/22 and two 3/25. Will need a new muffler soon, tire pressure light doesn’t work. $6,300. 937-767-2271, text or voicemail.

“FUNK DON’T EXPIRE!” iconic T-shirt from one-time YS resident & former Ohio Players PR rep Harry McLoud! Get yours: funkdontexpire.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way, to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

FOSTER HOME FOR FAMILY DOG needed from late August through at least mid-November, when his new forever home will be ready. Milo is 9, 70 pounds, unknown breed. Friendly, affectionate, playful, energetic. Thrives as only dog, but gets along best with dogs of similar energy level; smaller pets in home not recommended. Takes medication for arthritis in back legs; prescription will be provided while fostering. Sometimes needs help climbing. Text 609-731-9643 or email emele@antiochcollege.edu for more information, and to arrange a meet-and-greet.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

WALKIE TALKIES, TalkOnn, one set. 22 channels with 121 privacy codes; batteries included. Call Joann between 9 a.m.–9 p.m., 937-418-4800.

GIVING THANKS to the YS Community – Offering free “30 minute conversations/dialogues” to interested Villagers, through December. I am a coach and HR professional, and am available to fellow villagers looking for a sounding board, or wanting to celebrate something, or just looking for a good conversation. (Not a therapist — sorry.) Contact me: Joanne Lakomski, jilakomski@gmail.com. Happy Holidays!

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest home on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — is available for weekly, monthly stays, minimum two nights. Off-season long-term rates begin Nov. 1. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.

LUXY 550 sq. ft. quiet wellness studio apt opening onto pond, adjacent to bike path, wildlife abound, one mile to town. Great for single person, pets in containers only, some storage, exercise equipment, grill, hammock. Seeking a driven, friendly, helpful tenant. Background/credit check $50. Unfurnished $850, furnished $1,050. Yard/house work discount. Utilities approx. $200. 30-day minimum. Minimum five months preferred. Available late October. Tell me about yourself, social media links, sources of income, how spend free time, etc., ValerieKosheleff@gmail.com

SECOND FLOOR quiet, unfurnished one-bedroom apartment w/study. Full kitchen, washer dryer. Utilities included. Private parking. Private deck overlooks Glen Helen Nature Preserve. $1,100/mo., month-to-month. Pet- and smoke-free environment. Call 937-369-6233 or 937-602-5845.

BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS studio apartment: new paint, carpet, and appliances; $795/mo. for year lease. Yellow Springs, OH. 567-644-5076.

UPPER DUPLEX for one or two people, available Jan. 1. Spacious 1,400 sq. ft., unfurnished, two bedrooms, washer/dryer, two blocks from downtown Yellow Springs. $1,250 plus utilities and security deposit. Pet- and smoke-free environment. 937-215-7067.

BASEMENT EFFICIENCY apartment located 106 Woodrow St., Yellow Springs. Compact refrigerator, microwave and utilities included. $490/month. References and deposit required. 937-631-1447.

FOR RENT: downstairs apartment, 1480B Southgate; 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, off-street parking, $895/month. Call MAP 937-620-3540 or email: ysmapinc@gmail.com for an application.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

GLOBAL CORPORATE Human Resources Consultant available for projects and support of all complexities and for every individual in the workforce. Services offered include: resume review & edit, LinkedIn profile update, PIP development, disciplinary action documentation and notification, training materials and handbook creation, and policy review and update: $50 flat fee each. Other services include recruiting; employee incentives review and adjustment; sales compensation plan consultation and creation; market compensation analysis, equity analysis and proposals; employee, manager and executive mentoring; employee relations investigations and follow up-proposal; interpersonal and team mediation; retention activities; payroll and bonus remediation; termination; and strategy consultation, $40/hour. With an MBA obtained from Antioch University and experience in all facets of HR, including small manufacturing shops, North and South American sales, global technical manufacturing, domestic and global public service and multistate U.S. payroll, I have gained trust with employees and managers at both family-owned and Fortune 500 companies. My HR rule of thumb is that the HR partner must possess thick skin and a moral compass, and is critical in ensuring that managers and their teams are meeting company goals while adhering to legal regulations, maintaining trust, and fostering a safe and inclusive workplace. Call or text 326-235-6461.

DISCUSSION GROUP on cosmic consciousness, the Mayan galactic time codes, the evolution of humanity and of Gaia herself. Sundays @ 3 p.m. Email Jen at 1shiningheart@gmail.com if interested in joining. Use the subject line CCGroup.

ARDIS MACAULAY: A RETROSPECTIVE Exhibition featuring her Bookworks, Paintings, Drawings, PhotoPrints & Sculptures. Opening 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6., light refreshments. 3 Aspen Ct., Yellow Springs. Exhibition continues on Sat., Dec. 13, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. & Sat., Dec. 20, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

NEW RESIDENT SEEKING resources for building garden beds — Compost, hay bales, leaves, small branches, sticks and twigs, cardboard, etc. Reply to 1shiningheart@gmail.com with the subject GARDEN. Thank you!

WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS how much the cards, meals and expressions of kindness have meant to our family following the death of Matt Grote. They are appreciated more than you’ll ever know. —Jim, Cammy and Dan Grote

