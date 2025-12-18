— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Dec.15, 2025, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS IN (6:00 p.m.)

• Senay Semere: Council Member

• Angie Hsu: Council Member

• Stephanie Pearce: Council Member

• Steve McQueen: Mayor

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of December 1, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for November

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-29 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Off of East Center College Street

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-30 Approving a Third Fourth Quarter Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2025-61 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with Hocking Athens Perry Community Action and Barons Bus for Go Bus Services

• Reading of Resolution 2025-62 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with XX for Dashcam and Bodycam Services

• Reading of Resolution 2025-63 Approving Vacation Time Pay Out for the Village Manager

• Reading of Resolution 2025-64 Appreciation for Trish Gustafson’s Service as a Council Member

• Reading of Resolution 2025-65 Appreciation for Kevin Stokes’ Eight Years of Service as a Council Member

• Reading of Resolution 2025-66 Appreciation for Brian Housh’s Twelve Years of Service as a Council Member

• Reading of Resolution 2025-67 Condemning the Practice of Conversion Therapy

• Reading of Resolution 2025-68 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement with The Windsor Companies for the Former Union Building Location

• Reading of Resolution 2025-69 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement with The Windsor Companies for the Kettering Building Location.

• Reading of Resolution 2025-70 Authorizing the Village Manager to Submit a Grant Application to the Ohio Department Of Transportation for Active Transportation Plan Development Assistance

• Reading of Resolution 2025-71 Approving Grant Funds to the 365 Project in Support of 2025 Kwanzaa Activities

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:15 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:25 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:40 p.m.)

Jan. 5:

—Executive Session re: Appointment of a Public Official–TBD

— Nomination/Vote for Council President

— Nomination/Vote for Council Vice President

— Reading of Resolution 2026-01 Authorizing the Sale During Calendar Year 2024 of Municipally Owned Personal Property Which is Not Needed for Public Use, or Which is Obsolete or Unfit for the Use for Which It was Acquired, by Internet Auction, Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 721.15(D)

— Temporary Appointment of Council Representatives to YSDC

—Set Date for First Retreatr

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.