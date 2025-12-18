Yellow Springs Athletic Hall of Fame nominations open

The YSHS Athletic Department, in partnership with the YS Athletic Boosters, has opened the nomination window for the 2026 Athletic Hall of Fame class. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 29.

Nominees must have a record of exceptional achievement and fall into one of the following categories:

• Student-athlete: Graduate of YSHS or John Bryan High School, at least 10 years removed from graduation.

• Coach: Served as a YSHS or John Bryan coach.

• Supporter: Made significant contributions through time, resources or advocacy.

• Team: Achieved notable success, such as league, district or state championships.

Nominations may be submitted by anyone. All eligible entries will be reviewed by the Hall of Fame Committee, which will select finalists and vote to determine the 2026 inductees.

Forms are available online at athletics.ysschools.org/hall-of-fame. Hard copies can also be obtained from YSHS Athletic Director Sean Herbert at sherbert@ysschools.org.