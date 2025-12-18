Subscribe Anywhere
Wagner Subaru
Dec
19
2025
African Americans in YS
The annual YS Kwanzaa celebration will be held on Dec. 29. Pictured is the 2014 celebration's display during the Griot Award presentation. (Photo by Basim Blunt)

The annual YS Kwanzaa celebration will be held on Dec. 27. Pictured is the 2014 celebration's display during the Griot Award presentation. (Photo by Basim Blunt)

Yellow Springs Kwanzaa celebration planned

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Yellow Springs Kwanzaa Planning Committee has announced plans for the 2025 celebration, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Foundry Theater.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a Kwanzaa Vendors Mart, followed at 7 p.m. by the annual Kwanzaa program. Hosted by Basim Blunt, the program will include readings by young people of the seven Kwanzaa principles, the presentation of the Nguzo Saba award to a Yellow Springs resident and performances by local artists, followed by a potluck meal.

Kwanzaa was developed by activist/educator Maulana Karenga, Ph.D., in the 1960s to introduce and reinforce seven basic values of African culture that contribute to building and reinforcing family, community and culture among African American people as well as Africans throughout the world.

Contribute to the Yellow Springs News
Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

The seven Kwanzaa principles, or Nguzo Saba, are associated with each day of the holiday, which begins Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1: umoja — unity; kujichagulia — self-determination; ujima — collective work and responsibility; ujamaa — cooperative economics; nia — purpose; kuumba — creativity; and imani — faith.

Donations to support the program may be made by going online at the365projectys.org and clicking the “Kwanzaa” button. For more information, send an email to the365projectys@gmail.com.

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com