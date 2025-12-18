Yellow Springs Kwanzaa celebration planned

The Yellow Springs Kwanzaa Planning Committee has announced plans for the 2025 celebration, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Foundry Theater.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a Kwanzaa Vendors Mart, followed at 7 p.m. by the annual Kwanzaa program. Hosted by Basim Blunt, the program will include readings by young people of the seven Kwanzaa principles, the presentation of the Nguzo Saba award to a Yellow Springs resident and performances by local artists, followed by a potluck meal.

Kwanzaa was developed by activist/educator Maulana Karenga, Ph.D., in the 1960s to introduce and reinforce seven basic values of African culture that contribute to building and reinforcing family, community and culture among African American people as well as Africans throughout the world.

The seven Kwanzaa principles, or Nguzo Saba, are associated with each day of the holiday, which begins Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1: umoja — unity; kujichagulia — self-determination; ujima — collective work and responsibility; ujamaa — cooperative economics; nia — purpose; kuumba — creativity; and imani — faith.

Donations to support the program may be made by going online at the365projectys.org and clicking the “Kwanzaa” button. For more information, send an email to the365projectys@gmail.com.