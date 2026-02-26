Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Replat — Kim Baldwin on behalf of the Robert Baldwin Family Trust, property owner of 126–138 Dayton St of Yellow Springs, has submitted an application for a replat — B-1, Central Business District. Greene County Parcel IDs: #F19000100110022800, -22900, -23300, -23400, -23500, -30600

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 TIME: 6 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, March 5th, 2026 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, March 6, 2026. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Aaron Arellano, phone (937) 767-3401 or by email aaron.arellano@yellowsprings.gov.