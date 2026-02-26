— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of January 20, 2026 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-02 Approving a First Quarter Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2026-03 Repealing Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures”

• Reading of Resolution 2026-03 Authorizing the Village Manager to Apply for Grant Funding from Ohio Department of Transportation

• Reading of Resolution 2026-04 Adopting the 2025 Greene County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan

• Reading of Resolution 2026-05 Authorizing the Village Manager to Apply for Loan Funds from the Environmental Protection Agency in an Amount of up to $100,000

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:35 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:45 p.m.)

• Short Street Presentation (Burns, Giardullo, Burge, Guest Speakers: 60 min) Note: Citizen concerns on Short Street will be taken after staff presentation.

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:45 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (7:50 p.m.)

• Board and Commission Seat Assignments (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

• Draft Village Values/Village Goals Document (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

• Retreat Follow-up Information (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: • At 5 p.m.: Work Session (Village Values/Goals)

• At 6 p.m.: Regular Meeting

• Reading of Resolution 2026-XX Designating Judy Kintner as Village Council’s Designee to Receive Public Records Training on Behalf of Each of the Elected Officials Pursuant to and in Accordance with Ohio Revised Code Section 109.43(B) and 149.43(E) (1)

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.