Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: March 6, 2026
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
Tuesday, March 10, 2026 • 6 p.m.Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
NOMINATIONS AND VOTE FOR CHAIR
NOMINATIONS AND VOTE FOR VICE-CHAIR
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of November 11, 2025 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
• The Clerk will receive and file:
• Sue Pfeiffer re: Purchase of Lot
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Replat – Kim Baldwin on behalf of the Robert Baldwin Family Trust, property owner of 126-138 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, has submitted an application for a replat. Zoning district B-1, Central Business District. Greene County Parcel IDs: #F19000100110022800, -22900, -23300, -23400, -23500, -30600
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
