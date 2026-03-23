Three-day road closure on U.S. 68

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, a stretch of U.S. 68, about six miles south of downtown Yellow Springs, will close for three days.

The closure — by Brush Row Road and Great Council State Park in Oldtown — will go into effect at 8 a.m., and will be in place through late Thursday.

While that stretch of 68 is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of state routes 343 and 72 and U.S. 42.

Crews will be installing beams for a pedestrian/bike bridge over U.S. 68, in continuation of the ongoing project of connecting the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail on the east side of U.S. 68 to Great Council’s Shawnee Interpretive Education Center across the road.

Along with the new pedestrian bridge, the project includes the construction of another bridge over Oldtown Creek and improvements to the intersection at U.S. 68 and Brush Row Road.

Construction of the bridge began in early spring 2025, and according to a memo from ODOT, the plans are to complete the project and cease work by June of next year. ODOT contracted Eagle Bridge Company to complete the project for approximately $8.9 million.