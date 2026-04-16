— Public Notice —

MIAMI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES PUBLIC HEARING

The Miami Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at the Miami Township Office on:

DATE: Monday, April 20, 2026

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs OH 45387

The purpose of the hearing is to review five of the 15 text amendments to the Miami Township Zoning Resolution from the Ohio Zoning Reform Grant.

Section 513 Temporary Structures, Temporary Uses, Public Events

Article 9 Administrative Bodies

Article 10 Administrative Procedures

Article 3 Districts and Boundaries

Article 4 District Regulations

Interested persons may attend the public hearing to express their opinions. To submit written testimony or receive a copy of the proposed amendments, please contact the Zoning Administrator, Bryan Lucas at blucas@miamitownship.net or 937-767-2460 (Option 5).

All of the proposed text amendments can also be found on the township website at miamitownship.net under the dropdown tab: Zoning/Zoning Resolution.

—Bryan Lucas, Miami Township Zoning Inspector