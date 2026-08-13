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Aug
14
2026
Village Schools

School Matters

2026-2027 Back to School Guide

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Each fall, the News publishes its Back-to-School Special Issue, with information about lunch programs and food assistance, school calendars, immunization and health requirements, enrichment options and much more for Yellow Springs Schools, The Antioch School, YS Community Children’s Center, Friends Care Preschool and Open Air Village.

This year, the issue has clarifications on when and where YS Schools students return to school, among all the construction and renovations.

The print edition is included with the Aug. 14 issue of the News, and will also be available at the schools. The online edition is below. Have a wonderful, meaningful and enriching school year!

You can click on the icon at bottom right center    to view full screen:

2026-27_schooltab

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