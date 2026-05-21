Bulldog Sports Round-Up | April 10, 2026

BASEBALL

Bulldogs off and running

The baseball season is underway for the three YS school teams.

The varsity baseball squad endured another obligatory early-season rainout in its Friday, March 27, opening-day matchup with Fairlawn.

The Tuesday, March 31, game at Preble Shawnee served as the actual opener for the young Bulldogs. Junior Mason Cline got the call to start and did a splendid job against the Arrows. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the second inning and another in the third. Cline left the mound after four innings, having surrendered only one hit with nine strikeouts. However, some shaky defense meant the Bulldogs led only 4–1. Cline took some of that into his own hands, making an amazing diving catch on an attempted bunt to end the fourth inning.

Mateo Basora got his junior campaign started on the right foot by giving up only one hit in his two innings. However, the Bulldog defense again gifted the Arrows two runs. The Bulldogs put a run on the board in the top of the sixth inning and the seventh inning to take a 7–4 lead going into the final Shawnee at-bat. Sophomore Ashby Lyons, in his newly minted role as the closer, came in to shut the door with two strikeouts and secure the victory, 7–4.

The Bulldogs had seven players collect hits in the contest, with Bryce Fleming, Caleb Derrickson and Cline each hitting doubles. The running game was a point of emphasis in the offseason, and it paid off, netting 10 stolen bases and keeping the Arrows off balance throughout.

The varsity game Thursday, April 2, at Trotwood was one for the record books. The Rams’ basketball team celebrated its Division III basketball state championship, but the baseball team was no match for the Bulldogs, who took a 28–1 win in a shortened game.

Sophomore Bryce Fleming put on a show in his first start of the season, consistently peppering the strike zone. He gave up only three hits while striking out 11. His 72% strike rate was notable for a starting pitcher.

The coaches implored the Bulldogs to have a clean game on defense, and they responded with zero errors despite relentless winds that blew up dirt throughout the game. In addition, their baserunning continued its torrid pace, swiping another 10 bases before third-base coach John VanDine shut down the running attack in a show of sportsmanship.

The offense was relentless, recording 15 hits. Caleb Derrickson and Mateo Basora each had three hits. Freshman Henry Babb was promoted from junior varsity to a floater role and immediately produced results. He knocked his first hit of his high school career, had two RBIs and scored three runs to earn a game ball.

The Bulldogs continued their strong play Saturday, April 4, at Bradford against the Railroaders, who had won the sectional tournament in 2023 and 2024. This game resulted in another lopsided win for the Bulldogs, 21–4, marking a three-game winning streak.

Freshman Evan Collier, the third starting pitcher on the Bulldog staff, had a solid start, giving up only one earned run. Senior Jaxyn Fletcher came in to close out the game and secure the win.

The offense was led by the top three in the lineup. Caleb Derrickson had four hits, four RBIs and four runs; Mateo Basora had three hits, three RBIs and four runs; and Mason Cline had three hits and four RBIs. Oskar Dennis, in his return to the starting lineup, reached base five times. He and Chris Goebel each scored three runs.

Despite strong winds, the Bulldogs handled the outfield well. Caleb Derrickson, Oskar Dennis and Collin Goebel tracked down fly balls effectively. A line drive to third baseman Mason Cline turned into a double play with the bases loaded. The Bulldogs added another nine stolen bases to their season total.

Mother Nature again disrupted the junior varsity schedule, as the game scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, was postponed. The athletic director is working to reschedule.

The middle school team was able to play both scheduled games, albeit not on the originally scheduled days. The team suffered lopsided losses to Northwestern and Cedarville. Ellit Shires, Judah Shultz and Zander Breza each had hits, and the team recorded four stolen bases. It is a young team with talent that is expected to develop.

—Coach Mitch Clark

TRACK

Bulldogs sixth at Springfield Shawnee

Competing in cold, blustery and rainy conditions Wednesday, April 1, at Springfield Shawnee, both the boys and girls track teams finished sixth in a field of eight teams.

The girls squad was led by Llnyah Grant, who was victorious in three events, placing first in the 100 meters (13.11), 200 meters (28.30) and long jump (14’3”). She was complemented by sophomore Violet Matteson, who finished fourth in the 400 meters (69.5), and fellow 10th-grader Natalie Gilley, who placed eighth in the 100 meters. Petra Nieberding had strong efforts in the 100 and 200 meters.

Senior Kyle Johnston led the boys with a first-place finish in the 1,600 meters (4:46.40), while sophomore Matteo Chaiten scored in two events, placing sixth in the 100 meters and seventh in the 400 meters. Wills Oberg finished seventh in the 800 meters, and senior Phoenix York placed eighth in the 100 meters.

The relay team of Adrain Benedict, Arthur DeVore, Wills Oberg and Trevor Roberts placed third in the 3,200-meter relay, while the squad of Kiernan Anderson, Carter Brookey, Amata DeLamatre and Trevor Roberts finished sixth in the 800-meter relay. Brendyn Slone performed well in the discus and shot put.

Coaches Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel said that, for the first meet of the year, the Bulldogs showed strong effort and solid marks as they prepare for stiffer competition.

—Coach John Gudgel