Bulldog Sports Round-Up | May 1, 2026

BASEBALL

Full week, several wins for Bulldogs

The varsity team began its Metro Buckeye Conference (MBC) slate with a game at Middletown Christian’s Hunter Park on Tuesday, April 7. The Bulldogs continued to put runs on the board in a 17–1 win, scoring 3, 5, 3 and 6 in the first four innings, only slowed by a wide strike zone in the final inning of another run-rule victory.

Mason Cline led the way with 3 hits and 5 RBIs. Ashby Lyons added a double, and Mateo Basora knocked in 4 runs. The Bulldogs added another 8 stolen bases to their year’s total.

The story of the night, however, was Cline’s work on the mound. In his second start of the year, the Eagles’ only chance to reach base was to bunt, get hit by a pitch or run to first after a dropped third strike. They managed this once in the final inning, but Cline quickly picked off the runner with help from first baseman Jaxyn Fletcher. He struck out 14 in a five-inning complete-game performance.

The Bulldogs played their home opener Thursday, April 9, in front of a large crowd that included several alumni, earning a 16–2 win.

Kian Rainey had 2 singles, a double and 5 RBIs. Cline added 2 singles and a double, while Caleb Derrickson, Basora and Bryce Fleming each had 2 hits. The Bulldogs scored 16 runs in four innings.

Fleming threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 14.

The Bulldogs traveled Saturday to New Paris for a nonconference matchup with National Trail. The Bulldogs scored in the first inning when Basora came home on a passed ball after a base hit. Evan Collier made his second start of the young season and took a while to find his rhythm, with the Trailblazers scoring 3 runs on a wild pitch and sacrifice flies, then adding single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.

Down 6–1 in the fifth, the Bulldogs plated one more run but could not close the gap. Basora pitched 3.1 innings of relief, allowing 1 unearned run, and Lyons struck out the only batter he faced. The Bulldogs fell 6–2 and are now 5–1, with a tough schedule ahead.

The JV squad hosted the Division III Carroll Patriots at Gaunt Park on Monday, April 6, winning 13–3 in five innings.

David Torres had 3 hits, while Graham Turnmire and Collier each added 2. Henry Babb allowed 2 hits and struck out 5 in 3 innings, and Finn Turnmire finished with 3 strikeouts in 2 innings.

The JV traveled to play Carroll again Wednesday and earned a 7–6 win.

Collin Goebel scored in the first inning, and the Bulldogs led 1–0 after one. Carroll responded with 3 runs in the second, and the teams traded runs through the middle innings.

Down 5–3, the Bulldogs rallied as Finn Turnmire doubled in 2 runs. After Carroll took a 6–5 lead, Torres tripled in a run in the seventh and later scored on a passed ball to put Yellow Springs ahead.

Chris Goebel closed under pressure, working out of a bases-loaded situation. A grounder to third baseman Edwin Harrah ended the game.

The JV met Blanchester on Friday at Gaunt Park, earning a 12–2 run-rule win.

Finn Turnmire allowed 1 hit and struck out 9 in 4.2 innings, while Babb struck out 3 in relief. The Bulldogs totaled 14 hits and 9 stolen bases. Torres and Collier each had 3 hits, with Torres adding 2 triples and scoring 3 runs. Babb also added a triple to drive in the final run. The JV squad is now 3–0 and anxious for a full slate of tough games next week.

The middle school team had two home games. The first game was against Legacy Christian. Joseph Schubel and Zander Breza each had a hit to lead the Bulldogs. They also took a turn on the mound, along with Jordan Andrade and Judah Shultz. The Knights, who came away with the victory, just had too much firepower for the Bulldogs.

The second game was played against Catholic Central. Breza, Elliott Shires, and Otoño Roeth each had their turn on the mound against the Irish. The trio surrendered only 4 hits but that was enough to better the hits by Oliver Bailey and Breza. The young Bulldogs fell to 0-4 on the year but look forward to better days soon.

—Coach Mitch Clark

SOFTBALL

Bulldogs come out swinging

It’s the start of a new era for YS softball as the team begins its 2026 season: With head coach Paige Burge and assistant coach Danny Steck stepping into leadership roles, there’s a fresh energy surrounding the program, and it’s already showing on the field.

Steck, a lifelong Yellow Springs resident and 2017 graduate, returns after being inspired by former Coach Jim DeLong — who retired in 2024 after 13 seasons at the program’s helm — to give back to the program that shaped her. Coach Burge brings a competitive edge and a deep passion for the game following a standout high school and club career. Together, the duo is focused on building strong athletes, but also confident, resilient young women ready for success beyond the diamond.

Yellow Springs opened conference play with back-to-back wins over Middletown Christian on April 7 and 9, combining explosive offense with dominant pitching.

In a 14–2 victory on April 7, freshman Malini Miller drove in five runs on three hits and struck out 11. Rythme Greene, Nora Bongorno and Allee Bayard added key contributions at the plate, while Kennedy Stroble’s patience helped fuel an offense that drew 13 walks. The Bulldogs also stole 11 bases.

Two days later, Yellow Springs won 22–6, again led by Miller, who finished with five RBIs and 11 strikeouts. Bongorno, Lily Fritsch and Miller each had two hits, while Greene, Lily Locke, Piper Millhoan, Bayard and Kylee Reichelderfer-Wolff also contributed.

The Bulldogs drew 11 more walks and stole 23 bases in the second game.

The fast start has been a full-team effort, with contributions throughout the roster as Yellow Springs builds early-season momentum under new leadership.

—Coach Danny Steck

TRACK

Middle schoolers run well at Greeneview

On Tuesday, April 7, the middle school track teams competed at Greeneview, where the girls finished in sixth place and the boys finished in eighth.

Amelia Linse finished in first place with a jump of 13-8.5, and Winona Dean was second in the high jump at 4-1. They were followed by Kate Meister, who was fourth in the shot put at 26-9.25 and sixth in the discus at 54-3.

The boys 400-meter relay team of Devan Greene, Oliver Kirk, Jacob Levier and Rowan Welsh finished in fourth place. Greene also ran an impressive 200 meters. Greene and Kirk posted strong times in the 200, finishing in 29.41 and 33.06, respectively. Kirk also had strong efforts in the 200 and 800-meter races.

Lastly, the distance runners gave their all, with Niamh Jones-Graham placing fifth in the 800 in 3:14.48 and Leela Cooksey earning fourth place in the 1,600 meters.

Sam Norman, Cody McClure, Corbin Hyatt, Cameron Brookey and Eli Crockett also showed strong effort and talent.

—YS Middle School track coaches

YSHS competes at Shawnee

Competing in near-perfect weather, the YS High School boys and girls track teams turned in strong performances at the Seitz Memorial Meet at Shawnee High School on Thursday, April 9.

Ten personal bests were recorded during the meet. The girls finished sixth in a field of 11 schools, while the boys placed seventh.

The girls were led by senior sprinter Llnyah Grant, who ran to a first-place finish in the 200 meters with a personal-best time of 26.17 seconds. Grant added three second-place finishes — in the long jump (15 feet, 6¼ inches), the 100 meters (12.65) and as part of the 400-meter relay team with Isabella Espinosa, Natalie Gilley and Brooklyn Hapgood.

Sophomore Violet Matteson placed third in the 400 meters (68.56). Espinosa added a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sixth-place finishes were recorded by Gilley in the 100 and 200 meters, Rebecca DeWine in the 3,200 meters and the 1,600-meter relay team of Hazel Creepingbear, Inez Creepingbear, Hapgood and Matteson. Additional scoring came from Espinosa in the long jump and the 800-meter relay team of Hazel Creepingbear, Inez Creepingbear, Hapgood and Petra Nieberding.

Sophomore Sierra Sundell-Turner also turned in a strong effort in the 3,200 meters.

The boys were led by senior distance runner Kyle Johnston, who earned runner-up finishes in both the 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 4:42.7 and the 3,200 meters (10:22.8).

Senior Sailor Schultz placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 40-2. The 3,200-meter relay team of Noah Diamond, Hugo Grigorian, Wills Oberg and Trevor Roberts finished fifth.

Matteo Chaiten placed sixth in the 400 meters with a season-best time of 56.35.

Seventh-place finishes were recorded by Phoenix York in the 200 meters, the 800-meter relay team of Kiernan Anderson, Amitai DeLamatre and Hugo Grigorian, and the 1,600-meter relay team of Anderson, Chaiten, Oberg and Roberts.

Eighth-place points came from Oberg in the 800 meters and York in the 100 meters. Brendyn Slone recorded a season-best throw in the discus.

Coaches Isabelle Dierauer, John Gudgel and Dave Johnston noted the number of personal-best performances and the team’s early-season progress.

Yellow Springs will next compete in the Doug Adams Xenia Invitational on Friday, April 17.

—Coach John Gudgel