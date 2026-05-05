Chappelle broaches development visions

Approximately 200 villagers packed local resident and comedian Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse comedy club on Monday, April 6.

The event was billed as a “locals-only open house” and “a discussion with our friends and neighbors.” It was promoted via word of mouth and in some pages on social media the day before.

To enter the club, attendees had to show proof of Yellow Springs residency and submit to a security pat-down.

Lasting about two hours, the event was an effort by Chappelle to publicly share some of his plans with Yellow Springs for his ongoing and envisioned commercial projects — mostly in the downtown business district. Seeking feedback from the community, Chappelle mused about the future of the village, his role in fostering economic development and how his investments in town could potentially reshape it.

About a dozen attendees spoke at the event — asking questions of Chappelle, offering support for his plans, musing about the changing face of the village and more.

For the majority of the event, Chappelle stood before a slide show populated with architectural renderings of his proposed projects by his architect Max Crome.

Those he brought up include:

• Renovating the red brick apartment building at 777 Xenia Ave., with the intention of keeping its residential rental units. Chappelle noted that, though he evicted the tenants of the building before beginning construction a couple months ago, they were financially compensated in some way.

• Developing the buildings at 239–243 Xenia Ave., which currently house Glen Garden Gifts, Chappelle’s commercial offices for his Pilot Boy Productions and Iron Table Holdings companies, as well as Unfinished Creations — which is soon to be vacated by retiring owner Pam Hogarty. Chappelle’s plans for these buildings generally include beefing up the retail spaces, with ostensible plans to incorporate Kieth’s Alley for additional store frontage.

• Using 221 Xenia Ave. — the new building next to Dino’s Cappuccino — as his new merchandise store. Presently, he sells merch in the former Oten Gallery where, following the move, he intends to install a hookah lounge in partnership with a New York restaurateur he knows.

• Creating a cafe or bistro out of the red residential building at 141 South Walnut St., across from Mills Lawn.

• Installing high-end recording studios at 1425 Brookside — the former site of physician offices.

In addition to touching on these projects, Chappelle praised the successful renovation of the historic Union Schoolhouse, which he began renting to WYSO 91.3-FM last month.

He also noted that he had made an offer to purchase the former hardware and toy stores when the buildings went up for sale last year; those buildings were instead sold to the Yellow Springs Development Corporation, about which Chappelle expressed dismay.

Additionally, Crome showed renderings of how Short Street could be conceived of as a pedestrian space — designs that he first showed at a Council meeting earlier this year, when the group considered keeping the street closed permanently. Though Council voted to reopen Short Street to traffic for the time being, Chappelle seemed supportive of a permanent closure of the road in favor of a community gathering space — one that would directly abut his potential business on Walnut Street.

According to county records, Chappelle owns approximately $10.9 million in commercial and residential property throughout Yellow Springs, per the most recent appraisal of those properties.

His recent improvements to those properties have likely increased that number; as the News reported last week, his investment in the Union Schoolhouse project approached $14 million.

No electronic devices or writing utensils were permitted during the open house — hence the absence of quotes in this reporting. The News will provide more in-depth reporting on Chappelle’s plans as these projects come before public entities for approval.