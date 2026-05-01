May 1–6, 2026 Classifieds
- Published: May 1, 2026
|
For sale: cars, trucks, etc. | (back to top)
|FOR SALE: GIANT-brand Hybrid/Easy Trail bike. 14-inch frame; two on/off rear-mounted baskets; excellent condition, $125. 510-593-4251.
|FOR SALE: Aluminum flat-bottom rowboat with oars; motor could be added. $250. 937-767-9383.
|SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!
|
Yard/garage sales | (back to top)
|SPRING FLING YARD SALE & Lemonade Stand: Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; 1410 Spillan Rd. Gently used clothing, household goods, toys, vintage items and more!
|YELLOW SPRINGS-SPRING MEADOWS community-wide garage and yard sale, Saturday, May 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Kenneth Hamilton Way, Snowdrop, Tulip Court, Iris Drive.
|YARD SALE, 145 Kenneth Hamilton Way, Saturday, May 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Art and craft supplies, journals, art tools, easel, small furniture, record albums, kitchen items, local artist prints and framed art.
|GARAGE SALE: 110 N. Winter St., Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., rain or shine. Household items furniture kids stuff, spattering of odds and ends.
|FRESHEN UP FOR SPRING! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!
|
Items for sale | (back to top)
|GOT A NANA IN NEBRASKA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.
|
Retail | (back to top)
|SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!
|ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.
|NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.
|SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.
|
Pets and livestock | (back to top)
|DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.
|
Trade and Barter | (back to top)
|NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.
|
Free offers | (back to top)
|HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!
|
Merchandise wanted | (back to top)
|FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.
|
Housing, etc., wanted | (back to top)
|LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.
|
Short-term rentals | (back to top)
|RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.
|
For rent | (back to top)
|GOT RENTALS? Announce them here. This is one of the most popular categories!
|
Real estate for sale | (back to top)
|UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!
|
Lost and found | (back to top)
|FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.
|
Legal notices | (back to top)
|
Employment | (back to top)
|THE YELLOW SPRINGS Community Market (YSCM) is currently seeking applicants for the General Manager position. YSCM is in the process of purchasing Tom’s Market. YSCM is overseen by a task force of the Yellow Springs Community Foundation (YSCF), which will own the market in the interim. Within two years of securing ownership, YSCF aims to transition the business to a community ownership model, such as a co-op, a process that is under active development in the community.The General Manager position is a unique opportunity to lead a historic grocery store into its next phase as a community-owned anchor in our vibrant village. The ideal candidate will bring creative energy and ambition to meet the excitement of this transition. The General Manager will step into a well established store with dedicated customers, a close knit staff, and significant opportunities to invest in leading the store to its full potential as a business and community asset. We are conducting a national search to find the candidate that is the best fit for this unique opportunity.Interview and Hiring Process Application & Screening – Complete and submit the application, includingresume; the Search Committee reviews all submissions, conducts screening calls with semifinalists, and notifies unselected candidates. We will begin reviewing applications on Monday, May 4. Interviews & Hiring. Semifinalists will interview virtually with the SearchCommittee; up to three finalists will be invited to Yellow Springs for an in-person site visit (store/village tour, panel interview, Task Force activity, staff/community engagement); followed by reference and full background check.Compensation and Benefits: $70,000–$100,000 annual salary commensurate with experience, competitive retirement, health benefits, paid time off, and professional development opportunities.Scan the QR code or visit yscommunitymarket.com for the full position description and application.
|LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.
|
Volunteer | (back to top)
|THE GLEN NEEDS YOU! Seeking volunteers — Trailside Museum host, Nature Shop clerk, Vernet Center welcome desk, and general office support and data entry; 3–12 hours per week. Please email Sarah at sstrong@glenhelen.org.
|TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.
|
Services available | (back to top)
|BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.
|RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.
|SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.
|NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.
|NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.
|ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.
|GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.
|
Financial services | (back to top)
|KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.
|
Child care | (back to top)
|WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.
|
Instruction | (back to top)
|HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.
|KNOW SOMETHING? TEACH SOMETHING! Pass along your knowledge or valuable skills: Place your classified ad today!
|
Events | (back to top)
|SEA DOGS SUMMER SWIM team registration, ages 5–18: visit ysacseadogs.swimtopia.com. $110 for the first swimmer in a family, $85 for the second, $60 for each subsequent swimmer. Practices begin Monday, June 1 at Gaunt Park Pool.
|COOKOUT WITH FRIENDS — 4th annual fundraiser, Saturday, May 16, 4–7 p.m. at Friends Care Community, 170 E. Herman St. Food, Music, Games and prizes!
|WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!
|
Miscellaneous | (back to top)
|SEEKING ROBERT WHITMORE ART: I’m Brook Whitmore, grandson of the late Yellow Springs artist, and am working to compile, preserve, and catalog his artwork — prints, paintings, sketches and local commissions. If you or someone you know owns a work of Robert Whitmore’s, please reach out to me at: rhwhitmoreart@gmail.com.
|CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.
|
Card of thanks | (back to top)
|GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.
|
Ride Share | (back to top)
|GOING SOMEWHERE? Know someone going your way? Maybe you can share a ride! Save money, save the planet. List your destination here.
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
No comments yet for this article.