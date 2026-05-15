— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda Work Session Monday, May 18, 2026, 5 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION

• Information Session with Craig Kleinhenz of AMP re: Power Contracts and PJM Capacity Charges

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held directly after this Work Session 6 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937- 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.