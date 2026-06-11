County beekeepers to host Honey Harvest
- Published: June 11, 2026
The Greene County Beekeepers Association will host its annual Honey Harvest on Saturday, June 20, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Glen Helen’s Camp Greene, 3452 Grinnell Road.
Anyone interested in learning more about honeybees, pollination and beekeeping is invited. The family-friendly event will feature a display of beekeeping equipment, a demonstration of honey extraction, the opportunity to ask questions of experienced beekeepers and craft, product and food vendors.
Local honey will be available for purchase as well.
The Greene County Beekeepers Association is a nonprofit group of beekeepers, from hobbyists to professionals, dedicated to fostering and promoting apiculture in and around the county.
For more information, go online to http://www.gcbeekeepers.org
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