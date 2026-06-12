OPENING: Board of Zoning Appeals
- Published: June 12, 2026
— Public Notice —
YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
OPENINGS: Two Full positions TERM: 5 yearsTwo Alternate positions TERM: 2 years
MEETINGS: Wednesdays at 5 or 6 p.m., as needed (Normally five to eight meetings annually)
Eligible candidates should have a background or training in one or more of the following: Land use; architecture; contracting or construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law.
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