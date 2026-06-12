OPENING: Board of Zoning Appeals

— Public Notice —

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

OPENINGS: Two Full positions TERM: 5 yearsTwo Alternate positions TERM: 2 years

MEETINGS: Wednesdays at 5 or 6 p.m., as needed (Normally five to eight meetings annually)

Eligible candidates should have a background or training in one or more of the following: Land use; architecture; contracting or construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law.