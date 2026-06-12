Police Seek Unclaimed Property Owner(s)

— Public Notice —

POLICE SEEKS UNCLAIMED PROPERTY OWNER(S)

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 2981.11 notice is hereby given that The Yellow Springs Police Department is in possession of miscellaneous unclaimed property consisting of U.S. currency that was seized on or about JANUARY 9, 2023 and on or about JULY 18, 2023 and may belong to persons residing in and/or traveling through the Village of Yellow Springs.

Any person who believes they may be entitled to this property is invited to contact the Yellow Springs Police Department at 937-767-7206 option #2 and/or 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387 during normal business hours, to establish a sufficient right of possession. Claims must be made no later than 30 days from the date of this publication.