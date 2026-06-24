SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
- Published: June 24, 2026
• PUBLIC NOTICE •
COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING: REQUIRED LEGISLATION
Thursday, June 25, 2026, 4:30 p.m., Council Chambers
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
LEGISLATION
• Reading of Resolution 2026-24 Adopting a Cybersecurity Program for the Village of Yellow Springs
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
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