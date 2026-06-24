• PUBLIC NOTICE •

COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING: REQUIRED LEGISLATION

Thursday, June 25, 2026, 4:30 p.m., Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

LEGISLATION

• Reading of Resolution 2026-24 Adopting a Cybersecurity Program for the Village of Yellow Springs

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.