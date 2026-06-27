Summer beats with Tronee Threat and Extraordinary Twins

When we go to the theater, we all know the drill — we keep quiet and we stay in our seats.

Little Art Theatre patrons in the mood for some music might just be tempted to ignore those typical guidelines during an upcoming double-bill performance from electronic duo Extraordinary Twins and local rapper and artist Tronee Threat.

The show, billed as “A Multimedia Extravaganza!” is set for Wednesday, July 1, beginning at 7 p.m., and will feature visual elements, including a light show, and a pair of acts who are joining forces based on a shared vibe rather than a shared genre.

Tronee Threat — Guy “Tron” Banks — has been making music in and around the village for four years, and is well-known about town for dealing in vibrant hip-hop, with lyrics that often lean into political and social justice themes.

Extraordinary Twins — Caleab Wyant and Andrew Halsey — with long pedigrees in the Dayton music scene, held their first live show as a duo in April at Dayton’s Tooth Lodge, debuting a danceable electronic sound rooted in nu-disco and what Halsey called “that old ancient bloghouse stuff” of the mid-to-late 2000s, and older “French house stuff,” as Wyant said.

Wyant, who manages the Little Art, has been booking live music at the theater for the last couple of years, with help and curation from Dayton-area musician Kyleen Downes. When Extraordinary Twins was looking for someone with whom to share the bill for their second-ever show, Downes suggested Tronee Threat.

“As soon as she suggested him, I was like, ‘Of course,’ because it’s super high-energy — thick beats, and loud — and really perfect in combo with what we’re doing,” Wyant said.

After Tronee heard a sample of the Twins’ work, he said, he was on board, too: “The hip-hop and the EDM feel with that bass is gonna hit, and then for the theater itself, with that cinematic vibe, we’ll be creating that cinematic type of energy.”

In other words: Folks should expect a good show, and if they’re able, they should get ready to move.

Extraordinary Twins’ live setup is part musical performance, part technical choreography. Halsey triggers tracks and sequences live, while Wyant plays synthesizer; the two have worked to make their equipment speak to each other, so that changing a song or section can automatically cue synth tones, presets and lights. Halsey said that, though the duo has only performed live once thus far, they’ve spent a couple of years honing their sounds and sequences.

“We’re trying to come out of the gate and have something slightly more polished, rather than feeling like we’re just kind of winging it,” he said, adding with a laugh: “I’m tired of winging it for my first shows.”

Wyant and Halsey became friends by way of the Dayton music scene; Wyant, who has lived in Yellow Springs for 17 years, was part of the punk-prog-electronica outfit He Laughs He Learns He Loves, while Daytonian Halsey was, at the time, part of the prog-punk band Abertooth Lincoln.

The two later worked together when Halsey helped produce an early album for YIKES! (A Band), another of Wyant’s earlier projects. They started working on Extraordinary Twins in earnest in 2023, building on what Wyant described as overlapping tastes with just enough difference in approach to keep the collaboration interesting.

“I have more of a background in songwriting, and he has way more experience with recording and sound design,” Wyant said. “We complement different parts of each other — but I also feel like I’m learning more about the production side of things, and he’s been bringing in a tremendous amount of the writing stuff. So it’s all started to blend together.”

The upcoming show marks the Twins’ village debut; at the same time, Tronee Threat has become a familiar presence in town within the span of just a few years — though he said that stretch feels longer just because “it’s been eventful.”

To that end, Tronee has performed widely in the village and surrounding area, dropping new music regularly via online platforms. Earlier this year, he debuted a music-driven film project, “In the Bluff,” a meditative, dream-like short filmed in the historically Black Oak Bluffs community on Martha’s Vineyard.

With so much exposure in and around town, Tronee said he aims not to repeat himself; around the time of his interview with the News, he said he was gearing up for performances at Herndon Gallery and the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton and a Juneteenth show at the Bryan Center, and none of them will feature the same set.

“If somebody wants me to be with them in community in the spirit of music, I already made a promise that if I can do it, I’m going to say ‘yes’ to it,” he said. “And the good thing about my creativity is that I’m going to do all of those shows, and you’re not going to hear or see the same thing.”

He said his forthcoming album, “Hero Villain,” will delve into heavier material — including the way his own stage name references both affection and perceived menace. Taken from his middle name, Latron, he said “Tronee” was the nickname his grandmother called him “out of love.” “Threat” was initially meant in the same way one might use the term “triple threat” to mean multitalented — “but when I said it, everybody took it in a negative way,” he said, and he was led to explore why.

“So later, it became more about how people see me as a Black man in America — a threat, right?” he said. “So [“Hero Villain”] arises from my day-to-day experience, and talking about that.”

For the Little Art show, however, he said he’ll be in what he called “Summertime Tronee” mode — lighter, playful, a little bit of release.

“Summertime Tronee is all light, because it’s gonna get real heavy when his album comes out,” he said. “This is a trying time, and we have a lot of serious work we gotta do, so this is kind of like my summer vacation from the serious work.”

He added: “It’s like taking a quick breath, and I’m gonna do that through the music.”

That breath will still likely be loud, Tronee said — his Little Art set will include on-screen visuals, and he said he hopes to make audience members feel like they’re watching a movie. Wyant said the Twins have a similar goal, and that the theater lends itself to that kind of performance — focused, cinematic and big.

“It will be loud, but loud in the way that a movie is loud,” he said. “And it’ll sound good, too.”

The performers said they hope audiences come with an open mind — and perhaps a willingness to participate in the Yellow Springs way. Tronee described local audiences as ready to participate, but not pushy about it.

“They will if you ask,” he said. “And they won’t if you don’t, but it doesn’t mean they don’t like it.”

Wyant said he hopes the show opens the door for more like it: high-energy collabs based on shared feeling, but with a diversity of sound — acts that are game to team up and see what happens.

“I would argue that what we’re doing and what he’s doing is more compatible than the punk bands we would traditionally have played with,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Tickets for “A Multimedia Extravaganza!” with Extraordinary Twins and Tronee Threat at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; for advance tickets, go to http://www.littleart.com