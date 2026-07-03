Antiochiana archivist to talk ‘Antioch and the Civil War’

Antiochiana Archivist Scott Sanders presents a monthly series of one-hour talks exploring the history of Antioch College on the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30–1:30 p.m., in the Olive Kettering Library.

The next talk is July 8 and titled “Antioch and the Civil War.”

Sanders has been with Antioch since 1994 and has stewarded the college’s historical collections for more than three decades.

The series is free and open to the public. Those who cannot attend in person may view each session live via Zoom; the meeting ID for the events is 820 8896 1530, and the passcode is 405208.

Each session will include time for audience questions and will be recorded and later posted to Antioch’s YouTube channel.