Edward “Eddie” Wingard

Edward “Eddie” L. Wingard, Ph.D., 89, was born July 27, 1936, in Pike County, Alabama, to the late Jesse and Alice Wingard. He transitioned from this earthly life July 11, 2026, at Shawnee Estates Senior Living Center in Xenia, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Roy Wingard.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in teacher education in 1959 and his Master of Education degree in 1962 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He received teaching certification in math and science at Antioch College and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University in 1970.

He devoted 38 years of his life to education, serving as a teacher, director of student teaching and dean of the College of Education at Central State University from 1969 to 1992. He enjoyed mentoring others and had a great love of reading, classic cars and spending time with family and friends.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 36 years, Gloria Wingard of Xenia; his three sons, Curtis Wingard (Gayle) of Xenia, Mark Wingard (Debra) of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Brian Wingard of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandsons, Jason Wingard of Gastonia and Shawn Wingard of Houston, Texas; great-granddaughter, Amira Wingard of Houston; brothers and sisters, Lela Hughes (Thomas) of Somerset, New Jersey, Lanette Allgood of Atlanta, Georgia, Levi Wingard (Marcellene) of Exton, Pennsylvania, and Stella Wingard of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Edward L. Wingard Scholarship Program, Central State University, 1400 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce, OH 45384.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive, Xenia, OH 45354. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church, with the service immediately following. Interment will follow in Massie Creek Cemetery in Cedarville Township, Ohio.

Services have been entrusted to McColaugh Massie Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.