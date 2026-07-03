— Public Notice —

Joint Meeting Between Village Council, Yellow Springs School Board & Miami Township Trustees

Thursday, July 9, 1–3 p.m.

Rooms A&B, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

REVIEW OF AGENDA

OVERVIEW STATUS UPDATES FROM EACH ENTITY (10 mins. each)

DISCUSSION TOPICS (Notable Current Projects, Priorities or Dynamics)

• Miami Township

• School Board

• Village Council

• Discussion

SIGNIFICANT UPCOMING PROJECTS OR PRIORITIES (2–5 years)

• Miami Township

• School Board

• Village Council

• Discussion

POTENTIAL COLLABORATIVE OPPORTUNITIES (2–5 years)

• Miami Township

• School Board

• Village Council

• Discussion

CURRENT BUDGET NOTES INCLUDING UPCOMING LEVIES/CONSIDERATION OF NEW LEVIES

NEXT STEPS

ADJOURNMENT

• The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026.

• The next regular meeting of the Yellow Springs Board of Education will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.

• The next regular meeting of the Miami Township Board of Trustees will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions.