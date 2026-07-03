Joint Meeting Between Village Council, Yellow Springs School Board & Miami Township Trustees
- Published: July 3, 2026
— Public Notice —
Joint Meeting Between Village Council, Yellow Springs School Board & Miami Township Trustees
Thursday, July 9, 1–3 p.m.
Rooms A&B, second floor, Bryan Community Center
CALL TO ORDER
REVIEW OF AGENDA
OVERVIEW STATUS UPDATES FROM EACH ENTITY (10 mins. each)
DISCUSSION TOPICS (Notable Current Projects, Priorities or Dynamics)
• Miami Township
• School Board
• Village Council
• Discussion
SIGNIFICANT UPCOMING PROJECTS OR PRIORITIES (2–5 years)
• Miami Township
• School Board
• Village Council
• Discussion
POTENTIAL COLLABORATIVE OPPORTUNITIES (2–5 years)
• Miami Township
• School Board
• Village Council
• Discussion
CURRENT BUDGET NOTES INCLUDING UPCOMING LEVIES/CONSIDERATION OF NEW LEVIES
NEXT STEPS
ADJOURNMENT
• The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026.
• The next regular meeting of the Yellow Springs Board of Education will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.
• The next regular meeting of the Miami Township Board of Trustees will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions.
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