Statewide air quality advisory in effect

As a smoky haze lingers over the village, drifting in from Canadian wildfires, a statewide air quality advisory remains in effect through midnight Friday, July 17.

At 9 a.m. Friday, air quality in Yellow Springs was estimated at an Air Quality Index of 157, in the “unhealthy” range, with fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, the main pollutant. Residents — particularly children, older adults, pregnant people and those with heart or lung conditions — are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Keep an eye on current conditions throughout the day at AirNow.gov.