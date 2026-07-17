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Jul
17
2026
Uncategorized

A haze has settled over the Miami Valley, emanating from Canadian wildfires, as could be seen Friday morning, July 17, on Fairfield Pike.

Statewide air quality advisory in effect

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As a smoky haze lingers over the village, drifting in from Canadian wildfires, a statewide air quality advisory remains in effect through midnight Friday, July 17.

At 9 a.m. Friday, air quality in Yellow Springs was estimated at an Air Quality Index of 157, in the “unhealthy” range, with fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, the main pollutant. Residents — particularly children, older adults, pregnant people and those with heart or lung conditions — are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Keep an eye on current conditions throughout the day at AirNow.gov.

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