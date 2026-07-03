— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, July 6, 2026

Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Session, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• Under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 (G)(1): To consider the evaluation or compensation of a public employee and Under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22. . . Real Estate

REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Minutes of May 18, 2026 Regular Meeting

2. Minutes of June 25, 2026 Special Meeting: Housing Retreat #2

3. Minutes of June 25, 2026 Special Meeting: Required Legislation

4. Credit Card Statement for May, 2026

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (6:10 p.m.)

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:15 p.m.)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:30 p.m.)



• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-12 Amending Section 1440.02 of the Codified Ordinances Part Fourteen, Title Four, Building and Housing Code of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio (Permitting Council to Set Commercial and Residential Building Fees by Resolution)

• Reading of Resolution 2026-25 Authorizing a Contract for Continued Services as Village Solicitor with Amelia N. Blankenship, Esq. of Bricker Graydon Wyatt for a Term of Up to Three Years and Fixing Compensation

• Reading of Resolution 2026-26 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with Choice One Engineering for Stormwater Mitigation Design on Fairfield Pike

• Reading of Resolution 2026-27 Approving a Fee Schedule for Residential and Commercial Building Permits for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2026-28 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Health Insurance for Village Employees

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:50 p.m.)

• Goal Progress Update

OLD BUSINESS (7 p.m.)

• Consideration of Amended Senior Center Grant Request (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:05 p.m.)

• Discussion re: Prohibition on the Driving or Digging of Wells or Boreholes for the Provision of Water or for Geothermal Use in the Village of Yellow Springs (Burns: 10 min.)

• Proposed Rent Write-Off Policy for Village-Owned Property (Robinson: 5 min.)

• YSDC Council Representative Needed

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:20 p.m.)

• July 20:

– Work Session at 5 p.m. re: New Website

– Transportation Summary

– Ordinance Approving Supplemental Appropriations for the Third Quarter of 2026

– Resolution Providing V YS Job Descriptions

• Aug. 3: CANCELLED

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.