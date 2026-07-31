YS Schools delays opening to Aug. 31

Yellow Springs Schools students will begin classes Monday, Aug. 31 — seven instructional days later than originally planned — to allow additional time to prepare the district’s new and renovated facilities.

Superintendent Megan Winston announced the delay in an email to families Friday, July 31. Students had originally been scheduled to return Thursday, Aug. 20.

Winston wrote that district officials had believed the construction project remained on schedule following several weeks of updates and regular walkthroughs. However, she wrote that new information presented during a final construction meeting Friday had “significantly changed” the district’s outlook.

“While we were disappointed by this news, we recognize that additional time is necessary to ensure our instructional spaces are safe, functional and ready to welcome students,” Winston wrote.

The delayed start date follows a contingency calendar discussed during a July 14 special school board meeting, during which the district held a public hearing to maintain its ability to change the board-approved calendar if construction prevented the buildings from opening on time. During that meeting, Winston said the contingency calendar would move the first day of school to Aug. 31 while the remainder of the student calendar stayed the same. The contingency calendar will still keep student’s instructional hours above minimum state requirements.

An open house will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5–6:30 p.m. at Mills Lawn School and 6–7:30 p.m. at Yellow Springs Middle and High School.

Students in grades 1–12 will begin Aug. 31, along with kindergarten students whose last names begin with A–J. Kindergarten students whose last names begin with K–Z will begin Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The district is still finalizing bus routes and will send families stop and route information when it is available.