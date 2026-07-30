YS Senior Center— Sale of Livermore property falls through ahead of expected close

The YS Senior Center reported this week that the planned sale of its Livermore Street property has fallen through, leaving the nonprofit with what it described in a press release as a “critical, $325K shortfall” as a deadline approaches for its purchase of 108 Cliff St.

According to the press release, the prospective buyers of the Livermore lot withdrew from the $325,000 contract just days before the sale was expected to close this week. Reached via email this week, Executive Director Caroline Mullin said the nonprofit is not identifying the buyers, who “had no issues with the land, but had to make a business decision.”

The $325,000 in proceeds expected from the sale of the Livermore lot would have provided the remaining amount needed to purchase the former lumberyard property on Cliff Street. Mullin said donations already received, combined with the expected sale proceeds, would have been enough to complete the Cliff Street purchase. The Senior Center’s contract for that property expires Sept. 1, and Mullin said the organization does not expect the sellers to extend the agreement.

As the News reported in March, the Senior Center signed a contract earlier this year to purchase and rehabilitate the existing Cliff Street building, changing course from an earlier plan to construct a new facility on a half-acre lot at 722 Livermore St. The nonprofit purchased the Livermore property from Antioch College for $300,000 in December 2023. According to an email Mullin sent to campaign donors, the Senior Center has since paid off its loan on the Livermore property.

The Senior Center’s Capital Campaign Committee has been soliciting donations in recent months toward an initial fundraising goal of $850,000. According to the press release, that amount, in addition to the sale of the Livermore property, would help cover the cost of purchasing 108 Cliff St., as well as engineering assessments and design work by Dayton-based LWC Inc.; the press release stated that the “design studies and cost estimates are essential for the final design and construction phase.”

The Cliff Street property emerged as a potential alternative last year after Senior Center leaders heard concerns that moving to the Livermore site would take the organization away from downtown. The former lumberyard is located along the bike path and within the village’s central business district.

A space usage study completed by LWC identified a need for about 11,000 square feet — roughly three times the size of the Senior Center’s current 3,700-square-foot building at 227 Xenia Ave. Senior Center leaders have said the Cliff Street building could accommodate the needed space on a single level.

The Cliff Street site would include as many as 30 on-site parking spaces, with more public parking spaces available within a block. Senior Center leaders have also said that rehabilitating the existing single-story structure would be more cost-effective than the two-story design developed for the Livermore property, allowing for more efficient use of space and eliminating the need for an elevator.

The press release stated that the Senior Center will continue seeking a buyer for the Livermore property while raising funds to complete the Cliff Street purchase. In her email to donors, Mullin wrote that another sale is unlikely to be completed before the Sept. 1 deadline.

Mullin also reported that Antioch College has made plans to correct utility-line connections that remained beneath the Livermore property after it was sold to the Senior Center. She said the related plumbing work is expected to be completed by the beginning of September.

Information about the Senior Center’s Capital Campaign and ways to donate is available at ysseniors.org/newbuilding.html.

Contact: ysnews@ysnews.com