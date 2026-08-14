Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Variance Request — Justin Herman & Johanna Schultz-Herman, applicants, have submitted a Variance application for a reduction in the required front yard setback at 115 Kurt St. – Table 1248.03(a) Dimensional Requirements: Residential Districts – Low Residential Zoning District (R-A) Greene County Parcel #F19000100150001300

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 • TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor,Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you with the opportunity to have input. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, August 20th, 2026 for inclusion in the Board packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Board members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the Planning & Zoning Office on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, August 21st, 2026. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Nía Holt, phone 937-767-1702 or by email Nia.Holt@yellowsprings.gov.

—Nía Holt, Planning and Zoning Administrator