Community fitness at BLYS

Twenty-four steps lead up to the new Dayton Street home of Beyond Limits Yellow Springs, or BLYS, and owner and local resident Guy “Tron” Banks knows every single one of them — after all, he and a friend had to tote each of the new gym’s 100-pound rubber floor mats up those stairs this spring, one at a time. Heavy, but flexible, the mats were awkward to lift and maneuver, but Banks said he figured it out, mat by mat.

“The more that I kept doing it, the more I started learning how to do it,” he said.

His experience with the mats, he added, has been an apt metaphor for the way he’s built BLYS — pronounced “bliss” — at 128½ Dayton St.: He moved into the space in May and spent the month cleaning, painting and laying flooring, adapting the vision of his business to the space as he went along.

“I’ve just built everything up piece by piece,” he said.

Billed as offering “community fitness coaching,” BLYS will celebrate its grand opening Sunday, Aug. 23, 2–6 p.m.

Though he’s known about town, and outside it, as a hip-hop artist, fitness work has long been part of Banks’ bread and butter; he trained clients at the Wellness Center at Antioch College for two years, has provided fitness training to high school baseball players in West Carrollton and has led school and youth programs at the Antioch School for several years.

After his work at the Wellness Center ended in 2024, Banks kept seeing clients in smaller community spaces. All the while, he explored larger possibilities for an independent gym, but said the cost and scale kept pushing the idea beyond what he wanted — something manageable, where the business could grow according to the people using it.

“I would have to do too much and fill the space in these different ways just because of the cost [of large spaces],” he said. “So the idea took a back seat for a while, and I started thinking, ‘If it’s gonna happen, it will happen, right?’”

And when it happened, it happened quickly: He had the keys to the Dayton Street space within a few weeks of learning it was available, and started seeing a few of his clients in June.

Banks described BLYS as a gym built around “not specifically athletes or bodybuilders, just lifestyle coaching, because that’s really what I do.” Most clients meet with him for 30 minutes, twice a week, and the work, he said, follows the answers to a few simple questions: “What are your activities of daily living? What do you like to do? What are your goals?”

If a client wants to keep gardening, Banks said training might focus on leg strength and practicing getting down to the ground and back up. Other clients come to him with limited mobility, pain or neurological conditions; in all cases, Banks said, his practice involves adapting movement around what clients can safely do, and a “focus on ability versus inability.”

“I never allow anyone to commit to an exercise till I know they understand the movement,” he said.

Banks said he aims for the “community fitness” approach of BLYS to also include making connections with other local businesses and wellness practitioners; he pointed to Kishani Obey, of nearby Sage and Stretch Restorative, who will offer a four-week “Resilient Body” course at BLYS. For the grand opening, Banks has collected donations from Yellow Springs businesses for raffle baskets and plans to display local business cards.

“When I say ‘community,’ I really mean it,” he said. “Everybody is bringing something unique.”

It’s why, he said, he believes there’s room for what he does amid the scope of fitness services offered within and near the village, and room for other practitioners who might come after.

“It’s like, as a performer, I’ve never said, ‘I’m gonna be the only one to have the best performance,’ because it’s a collective,” he said. “I want everybody to be great so the whole show is lit, right? If we’re together, now we’re all lit. … It’s a beautiful thing, right?”

Banks said his community focus carries particular weight after his January 2024 termination from the Wellness Center, where he had worked as a personal trainer since April 2022. News readers will recall that the termination drew a wealth of letters to the editor in support of Banks week after week for a few months, as well as advocacy from The 365 Project. Banks said the experience, which was mutually resolved between him and the College in April that year, changed his understanding of his place in Yellow Springs.

“That type of adversity prepared me to appreciate something like this a lot more,” he said. “Before that, I had no clue who I was to this community.”

He said the public response left him with a greater sense of responsibility to the people who had spoken on his behalf. It also left him with a desire, he said, to center Yellow Springs in his current venture, such that he intentionally left his own name out of the business and paid tribute to the community in the black-and-yellow color scheme that decorates the walls of BLYS.

“It’s yellow for Yellow Springs all day,” he said.

Having worked for several years with area youth in both music and fitness, Banks said he’s also working to establish an after-school program, initially aimed at ages 7–12, meeting three days a week for a few hours.

“Anything I do is gonna have a youth program,” Banks said.

He aims for each after-school session to combine fitness, a nutritional snack and discussion, a life-skills lesson and recreation of the young participants’ choosing; during the interview in the new space, Banks showed off a burgeoning library of books for a range of readers, as well as board and card games, video games, a basketball hoop and small foosball, billiards and air hockey tables. He also hopes to invite community members to introduce young people to careers or skills they may not otherwise encounter.

The youth program also has its own small cast of mascots: Lamoné, a mop-topped anthropomorphic lemon; Lien, a wide-eyed lime; Brian, a wild, dog-eared critter with a brain-like coif; and Sundae, an ice-cream-esque, rabbit-eared creature. The characters began as drawings Banks’ nephew made two years ago on a napkin, which Banks saved. When BLYS started to take shape, he gave the characters names and recast them as the faces of the youth program.

“They’re the BLYS Youth Kids, and they represent the energy of the youth program,” he said.

Banks emphasized that the youth program is not meant to compete with other after-school offerings — “Kids will choose where they want to go, and this is just another choice,” he said. “I always want to be mindful of that.”

The upcoming Aug. 23 grand opening will take place primarily outside in a lot behind the building, with class demonstrations inside. The event will include demos of cardio boxing, Coach’s Choice intervals, Obey’s “Resilient Body” course, the youth program and line dancing; live music from local resident and roots music legend Bob Lucas; a fashion show; and food and drinks from The Juice Box food truck. Raffle tickets for items donated by local businesses will be $10 and will include popcorn and a sno-cone. Chef Locksley Harper will also provide a meal for youth during the event. Demo spots are limited, and guests are encouraged to arrive “dressed to move.”

Banks said the schedule beyond the opening will remain flexible, with classes changing or making room for individual coaching according to who shows up and what they need.

The idea behind BLYS, he said, is to “get something that will help you in your day-to-day life and help you do it effectively, do it better.”

Go to http://www.beyondlimitsys.com for more info.