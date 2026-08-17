In downtown Yellow Springs, Kings Yard for sale

Home to a variety of shops and boutiques, Kings Yard in Yellow Springs’ downtown business district is for sale. For the buildings that house 11 commercial tenants, the adjacent courtyard and brick pathways, the owners are asking $1.4 million.

The listing of the property is the latest in the local Baldwin family’s efforts to downsize the land holdings of the late Bob Baldwin Jr., who died in 2024.

The shops of Kings Yard include: Bonadies Glasstudio, Toxic Beauty Records and Poster Gallery, Yellow Springs Pottery, Village Herb Shoppe, Mirabella Boutique, Basho Apparel, Tibet Bazaar, Little Fairy Garden, Wildflower Boutique and House of Aum, as well as an office space leased by villager Jason Bailey. Presently, no storefront in the yard is vacant.

Selling the property for the Baldwin family is Irongate Inc. real estate agent Karen Huelsman, who earlier this year sold some of Baldwin’s other downtown properties — specifically, the former hardware and toy store buildings, which were bought by the YS Development Corporation.

Members of the Baldwin family trust declined to comment on their sale listing of Kings Yard, Huelsman told the News earlier this week. Huelsman did say, however, that the asking price may go down soon, but did not specify the amount.

The Kings Yard property amounts to 0.17 acres and is divided up among six parcels — three of which are small bits of land, or vestiges of past zoning; one is mostly asphalt frontage to House of Aum, and adjoins the parking lot; and the remaining two are business structures and the courtyard next to Ye Olde Trail Tavern. The buildings on the property amount to a total of more than 13,000 square feet.

Baldwin purchased the oblong structure of shops at 220 Xenia Ave. for $440,000 in 2010, and two years later, the adjoining buildings at 224 Xenia Ave. for $190,000.

In 2010, local resident and comedian Dave Chappelle won the bid for the shops when they were last on the market, but never closed the contract — that’s when Baldwin stepped in.

Baldwin was the son of Robert Baldwin Sr., who with a group of local leaders in the 1970s formed the Upland Corporation for the improvement of downtown, according to past News reporting. Upland purchased Kings Yard from Antioch Bookplate, and divided the building into multiple retail spaces.

“They thought downtown could use a shot in the arm and more retail space to accommodate these latest artists in town,” Baldwin said in a 2010 interview.

The longest anchors of the shops are Yellow Springs Pottery, which opened in 1973, and Bonadies, which opened in ‘76. The newest is Mirabella, which took over the space from Wander and Wonder earlier this summer.

For additional information on Kings Yard’s sale, go to http://www.loopnet.com and search for 220 Xenia Ave., or call Huelsman at 937-478-3410.