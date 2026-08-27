Local resident hospitalized with West Nile virus

Friends of local resident and artist Bill Mischler are rallying around him after a diagnosis of West Nile virus has kept him hospitalized for the last several weeks.

Mischler, 67, has received care at multiple hospitals since becoming ill and continues to battle neurological and pulmonary complications, according to resident Pan Reich, a longtime friend of Mischler’s. Reich, a registered nurse who spent much of his career working in emergency rooms and intensive care, told the News this week that Mischler will likely need continued care, followed by a lengthy recovery.

Another longtime friend, former Yellow Springs resident Dawnell Parry, who now lives in Richmond, Indiana, has established a GoFundMe to help Mischler through that recovery. Donations are slated to help with medical bills, recovery expenses and other needs as they arise.

Reich said he and his wife’s chief concern for Mischler, once he leaves long-term care, is basic living expenses — but he noted that the leap to support a neighbor in need of care is characteristic of those connected to the village.

“That’s what our town’s about,” Reich said.

It’s unclear where Mischler contracted West Nile virus, which is spread via mosquito bites; Reich said Mischler spent five days visiting Dawnell Parry and her husband, Matthew, in Richmond, including time outdoors, before becoming ill, but he also spends a lot of time outside in Greene County, including in Glen Helen, where he serves as parking coordinator. Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected this summer in both Wayne County, Indiana, which includes Richmond, and Greene County, but neither county has yet officially reported any human cases of the virus.

On Aug. 5, Greene County Public Health announced that two mosquito samples — one collected in the Shawnee Hills area of Jamestown and another near Bowersville — had tested positive for West Nile virus. Those were treated early in the month, and late last week, parts of Fairborn, Beavercreek and Bellbrook were treated.

Ohio’s mosquito season typically runs from May through October. According to the Ohio Department of Health, human cases of West Nile virus aren’t common in Greene County; none were reported in the county last year, amid 45 cases reported statewide. ODH reports an average annual Greene County case rate of 0.1 per 100,000 residents from 2002-2024.

Most people bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus will never know they were infected: ODH reports that about 80% develop no symptoms. Up to 20% develop symptoms that can include fever, headache and body aches, and about one in 150 infected people develops a severe illness affecting the nervous system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that those 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

Whatever the numbers, Reich recommended folks follow Greene County Public Health’s advice for reducing risk of exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses: “Get rid of standing water, and wear repellent on your skin if you’re spending any time outside.” GCPH also recommends wearing light-colored, long sleeves and pants outside, particularly around dawn and dusk.

To donate to the GoFundMe for Mischler, go to gofundme.com/f/support-bill-mischler-recovery.