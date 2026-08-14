— Public Notice —

ENACTING NEW SECTION 206.04 “CREDIT CARD POLICY” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

ORDINANCE 2026-14, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs, on Monday, July 20, gave first reading to the following ordinance. On Monday, Aug. 17, Council will give second reading and hold a public hearing on the ordinance for possible passage into law.

WHEREAS, the Village enacted a credit card use policy in 2022 in response to R.C. 717.31, enacted by House Bill 312 in November of 2018 which required all municipalities in Ohio to update credit card use policies to contain certain provisions; and

WHEREAS, several revisions are needed to that policy,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 206.04 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs is enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A, which is attached hereto and incorporated herein; with deleted text marked in strikeout and new text in bold.

—Gavin DeVore Leonard, President of Council