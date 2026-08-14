— Public Notice —

GRANTING TO VECTREN ENERGY DELIVERY OF OHIO, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, A GAS FRANCHISE IN THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, STATE OF OHIO, FOR A PERIOD OF TWENTY-FIVE (25) YEARS, AUTOMATICALLY RENEWING FOR ADDITIONAL PERIODS OF FIVE (5) YEARS UNLESS NOTICE IS GIVEN, COMMENCING ON THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS ORDINANCE

ORDINANCE 2026-15, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs, on Monday, July 20, gave first reading to the following ordinance. On Monday, Aug. 17, Council will give second reading and hold a public hearing on the ordinance for possible passage into law.

—Gavin DeVore Leonard, President of Council