Room for all on the Perry League diamond

By Coaches Margi Anderson, Rob Gay and Yunus Brevik

After two Friday evenings when weather had other plans for Perry League — first rain, followed by high temperatures and poor air quality — it was wonderful to return to Gaunt Park on July 24 for a picture-perfect evening of T-ball.

The weather was comfortable, the air quality was good, and the turnout was just right: enough children to create plenty of Perry League energy, but not so many that anyone had to wait very long for a turn at bat.

And this, as it turns out, is a very good thing for certain T-ballers. Especially Jamon, 2.

Jamon was the first child on the field and appeared ready to play the instant his feet touched the grass. Once the children had lined up, sprinted to the fence for warmups, and returned to the field, Jamon was ready to hit. He orbited the tee for much of the evening, taking his T-ball responsibilities very seriously.

Occasionally, he had to leave the tee to wait on the batting bench or spend some time in the field. There were a few tears. Jamon really, really likes to hit. He also demonstrated a flexible approach to batting technique. Sometimes he was a right-handed batter. Sometimes he was a left-handed batter. At one point, Jamon was seen batting with the bat upside down.

Hey. Whatever works.

One of the great things about Perry League is that there is always something to do. Children may bat five or six times, chase balls around the field, dig in the dirt, help throw balls in, visit with friends, or simply wander off to pursue an entirely different and perfectly acceptable activity. There are no innings to wait for. No outs. No sitting out because someone else is having a turn.

On Friday, with a few coaches away, the Perry League village once again stepped up to help make it all happen.

Jacob, 7, quickly became Coach Yunus’s right-hand man, enthusiastically delivering balls to the tee throughout the evening so no child had to wait long for a chance to hit. But Jacob did not merely return balls. He delivered them with style. While serving as the unofficial ball returner, Jacob began yelling, “Reload! Coming in hot!” as he ran each ball back to the tee. And then, later in the game, Jacob went full-service. He began making sure the tee itself was positioned perfectly on home plate before each hit. He would sit down on the ground and scoot the tee this way and that, carefully inspecting its placement until he determined that it was exactly where it needed to be. Only then was the next batter ready. This was not simply ball retrieval, this was tee maintenance and coach support.

Adults and older children helped along the baselines, tossing balls back into the field so the children playing defense had more opportunities to field them. Others helped keep children moving in the right direction around the bases — which, in Perry League, is occasionally a more complicated task than one might imagine.

We are grateful for all the helping hands, especially the Perry League Plus volunteers who showed up to help!

Miles, 6, waiting on the batting bench for his next turn, became increasingly curious about the children throwing balls into the infield near first base. After learning that their job was to help ensure that fielders had plenty of opportunities to chase down balls, he appeared very interested in applying for the position. Given permission to move from the batting bench to the first-base volunteer station, his face lit up. And just like that, a new volunteer was born.

There were plenty of new faces and welcome returns throughout the evening.

Jonah, 2, made his Perry League debut after arriving with his dad and sister, Reya-the-Princess, to meet up with friend and co-princess, Pippin. The two BFFs, with matching tiaras, appeared to have important plans of their own, however, and spent much of the evening doing what little girls do when they are together in the grass.

Which, of course, is perfectly acceptable in Perry League.

Violet, 6, arrived directly from the pool, ready to transition from swimming to T-ball without missing a beat. She was joined by Ailish, who was visiting family and friends from out of town. During one of her at-bats, Ailish shared some important news: it was her great-grandmother’s 100th birthday. One hundred years is a very big deal. Coach Yunus raised his hand to get everyone’s attention, and soon the entire Perry League field was shouting: “Happy Birthday!” A very special birthday celebration, indeed.

Sarah, 8, arrived at the tee and reported that she had woken up that morning to a cat licking her face. This is the sort of information one simply does not receive at most sporting events.

Benny, who turns two next week, helped reset the ball on the tee during his turn at bat. A very practical contribution from a very small T-baller.

Zorin, 6, offered Coach Yunus perhaps the sweetest transaction of the evening. After letting Coach Yunus know that he does a good job, Zorin placed a coin in his hand. Coach Yunus explained that he would return the coin after Zorin ran the bases. Zorin said no. The coin was for Coach Yunus. After T-ball ended later, Coach Yunus tried once more to return it. Zorin was adamant. He put up his hands in refusal. A small coin. A very big gesture.

Midway through the evening, Miles, 5, came running up to the batting bench, bright-eyed and clearly needing to make an important announcement.

“Somebody just told me I am the cutest boy ever!! And I am not cute!!” He was smiling as he said it. For the record, Miles is indeed cute.

Camilla, 6, kept her fingers busy while waiting for her turn at bat, drumming them rhythmically against her bat. She had thoughtfully coordinated her teal tie-dye pants with her 2026 teal tie-dye Perry League shirt.

Perry League is always something of a fashion show.

Lily, 5, was also sporting a new look. When Coach Margi commented that she looked different from the last time she had attended, Lily correctly guessed that it might have something to do with her hair. She then proudly pointed out the obvious: Her blond hair was now a beautiful pale green.

Ahva, 6½, arrived wearing purple sparkly Crocs and carrying a brand-new, brightly colored T-ball bat for its inaugural Perry League appearance. The new bat was an immediate sensation. Ahva generously allowed friends to borrow it when it was their turn, and it was soon being admired and wielded all over the field. A very popular bat.

In the middle of the field, Ahva and friends Stevie, 6, and another companion formed a small, giggling huddle. At some point, the huddle apparently evolved into a screaming contest. The game continued without missing a beat. The Perry League background noise simply became a little more high-pitched.

Beautiful and bashful Mae, 6, grazed the ball on her first attempt, then came back with a beautiful, straight, strong hit on her second try. Her sweet little brother, Arden, 4, waited patiently on the bench with Mom and later delivered a couple of fabulous hits of his own with the fire bat.

There was plenty of action during the halftime freeze-pop break, too.

Isabel, 6, took advantage of the pause to run the bases while the other children gathered around the cooler for freeze pops. Coach Margi crouched down and began opening the brightly colored tubes as quickly as possible while a crowd of children, not quite — but very nearly — blocking out the daylight, announced their freeze-pop preferences like a flock of hungry little birds.

Ender was happy to receive his favorite flavor: “Red.”

Thanks to the Breviks for supplying this week’s freeze pops — and for the popcorn two weeks ago, which was popped and served just in time before the rain sent everyone home from the park.

Jamon, meanwhile, declined a freeze pop entirely. Instead, he used the halftime break for additional training. He was hyper-focused on hitting the ball off the tee. This 2-year-old has priorities.

While the children took a break, Coach Yunus took the opportunity to restore some order to the batting circle by rearranging the bats. Normally, bats are tossed back after each at-bat, leaving them scattered in every direction. It was a small effort toward organization. Perry League remains Perry League.

Later in the evening, Matt Raska and his convoy of children on bicycles — and baby Simone in a bike trailer — rolled into Gaunt Park, bringing several children we had not yet seen this season. Callie, 6, Jimi, 5, and Rubi, 4, arrived smiling and appeared to be inseparable at the batting bench and the batting circle, where they collectively made important bat selections.

Little Isla, 2, loitered around the batting bench in her oversized tie-dye T-shirt and adorable blue high-top Converse much of the evening. She batted once, maybe twice, with some adult encouragement and seemed to be having a great time. Her grandparents adoringly watched her every move. I do believe their smiles were the biggest of all that evening.

Josie, 8, one of our more seasoned T-ballers, spent much of the evening helping throw balls in along the first-base sideline. She also found time to take a swing or two herself. As she ran home, Josie offered an important observation: “Even if I get too old for T-ball, I will still love it!”

And that is the whole idea.

Miles, 6, selected a red metal bat. This bat had an open-ended, hollow top. Miles noticed and filled it with field dirt. During one at bat he really tested the 1,000 strike limit. We estimate he got to around 988. Before his eventual connection with the ball, he knocked the tee over at least 10 times, and had to carefully, and somewhat slowly, refill the hollow bat with dirt between each attempt.

Ender, 8, followed suit, breaking with tradition this week by selecting the red metal bat instead of his usual Tiny Wooden Bat of Destiny. Ender filled it with field dirt. Then he hit the ball. The resulting cloud of dust was, frankly, impressive. It may be the first recorded Perry League at-bat involving a self-created dirt-launching device.

Ender’s parents, Mark and Jen, helped at the batting circle throughout the evening, taking article notes and doing their best to maintain some semblance of order — a noble pursuit.

Sarah, 9, with her very long braid, came up to bat. Mark, who works at a Montessori school and is familiar with student Sarah, decided to playfully ask her name. Sarah squinted at him. With a look that suggested the question was perhaps teasing, she replied: “You know!” And Mark did. And he smiled.

Arlo, 2, was in attendance wearing swim trunks that were perhaps a little too large for his diaper-less behind, offering a glimpse of truck-themed unders as he carefully and intentionally considered the available bats while Grandma patiently hovered nearby. Bat selection is an important decision in Perry League.

Daniel, 3, made his Perry League debut wearing “truck butt” pants and a steam thresher shirt. He brought along an enthusiastic family entourage and the unmistakable energy of a 3-year-old ready to explore the entire experience.

Some children arrive at 6 p.m. Some arrive at 7:25. Some come straight from the pool. Some arrive by bicycle. Some are visiting friends. Some are visiting from out of town. Some spend the evening batting. Some spend it chasing balls. Some dig in the dirt. Some help with the bases. Some come for one swing at the very end.

Time is fluid in Perry League. T-ball is there when you arrive.

Brothers Teddy, 8, and Jory, 3, came down from the pool near the end of the evening to have a swing or two.

Bash, 3, arrived late in the game, but just in time for the final at-bat of the evening. And what a hit it was.

That’s the beauty of Perry League. You can come late or leave early or stay longer to roll down the big hill or play on the playground. You can spend the evening batting, fielding, helping, wandering, digging, laughing, or simply watching.

You can be 2 years old and still have a say in which bat you want. You can be 8 years old and discover that helping younger kids is just as much fun as hitting.

You can arrive from the pool, ride in on a bicycle, bring a friend, celebrate a 100th birthday, give your coach a coin, turn your hair green, scream with your friends, carefully reposition the tee on home plate, yell “Reload! Coming in hot!” or fill a hollow bat with dirt.

There is room for all of it.

Now in its 56th year, Perry League is open to all children regardless of race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ability, disability or level of skill. The league operates under a few simple and unique rules: there are no teams, no assigned positions, no batting order, and every batter gets 1,000 strikes. Perry League is designed to provide children and their caregivers with a positive, low-pressure introduction to team sports, emphasizing participation, inclusion, fun and community over competition.

There are two more Friday evenings of Perry League in the 2026 season. We will be at Gaunt Park next Friday, July 31. Please note, this is also the final opportunity to join Perry League Plus, which offers additional skills coaching for older T-ballers interested in considering moving up to the Yellow Springs youth baseball program or beyond.

The final evening, Aug. 7, will feature our traditional abbreviated play, family potluck, and cookout. We will be watching the weather beforehand and announce whether the final gathering will take place at Gaunt Park or in the Bryan Center gym. Potluck sign-ups can be made on the Perry League Facebook page or at next week’s game.