— Public Notice —

Village Council Agendas

Monday, Aug. 17, 2026

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

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Work Session, 5 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER (5:00)

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION

• Bowen Housing Study Presentation and Discussion. (Patrick Bowen)

ADJOURNMENT

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Regular Meeting, 6 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER (6:00)

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS IN

• Matt Raska and Chad Runyon; BZA

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Minutes of July 20, 2026 Regular Meeting

2. Minutes of July 24, 2026 Special Meeting: Executive Session

3. Minutes of July 30, 2026 Special Meeting: Executive Session

4. Minutes of August 13, 2026 Special Meeting: Executive Session

5. Credit Card Statement for July, 2026

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (6:05)

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:10)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:25)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-14 Repealing and Replacing Section 206.04 “Credit Card Policy” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-15 Renewing a Franchise for Operation of a Gas Utility in the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to the Vectren/Center Point Energy Company and Specifying the Terms and Conditions Thereof

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-17 Approving a Bad Debt Write-Off Policy for Village Accounts

• Reading of Resolution 2026-30 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor

SPECIAL REPORTS

• Sewer Capacity Study Update (Wessler Engineering: 30 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:05)

OLD BUSINESS (7:20)

• Housing Mission Statement (Hsu: 5 min.)

• Strategic Plan RFQ Update (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

• Economic Development Progress Update (Semere: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:40)

• Sept. 8: – Updated Glass Farm Timeline – Goals Update

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

NEW BUSINESS

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.