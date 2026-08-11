Yellow Springs Film Festival adds to 2026 lineup

The Yellow Springs Film Festival has announced additions to the lineup of special events taking place at Foundry Theater on the Antioch College during this year’s multiday festival, Oct. 1–4.

Entering its fourth year, the 2026 festival has added a screening of the Bruce Springsteen concert film, “Nebraska Live,” at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, followed by a conversation with the director, Thom Zimny. Zimny is an Emmy Award-winning director, editor and producer whose documentaries and concert films have explored the lives and work of some of music’s most influential artists.

Also newly announced is a Closing Night “Conversation” with actor Juliette Lewis, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, during which she will discuss her extensive career in film, television and music. Lewis, nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s “Cape Fear,” has worked alongside many of cinema’s most celebrated actors and directors.

Previously announced events include:

• A Kick Off Party, featuring a performance by comedian Hannibal Buress, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

As a stand-up comedian, Buress has released several specials, earning praise for his dry wit, inventive storytelling and observational humor. His television writing credits include “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” while his acting work has featured performances in “Neighbors,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Broad City.”

• After Buress’ Kick Off performance will come an Opening Night 8 p.m. screening of the documentary “Stealing Magic,” followed by a live performance and Q&A with magicians Andi Gladwin and David Williamson.

Gladwin is an internationally recognized close-up magician and co-founder of Vanishing Inc., the world’s largest magic company. Williamson was recently named Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

“Stealing Magic,” which had its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, follows Gladwin as he leads an unlikely team of illusionists on an international mission to track down a ring of cybercriminals pirating magic books. What begins as a fight to protect the intellectual property of fellow magicians evolves into a real-life investigation.

• On Friday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m., the festival will screen a yet unseen new cooking show produced by actor Steve Zahn and starring Chef Ouita Michel. The show, titled “You Belong Here,” is a docuseries that follows Michel as she delves into universal human themes while celebrating the food, people and places that are fundamental ingredients of her community. After the screening, Michel and Zahn will take the stage for a live Q&A to discuss the series and their connection. Guests will have the opportunity to also sample food showcased in the episode.

Zahn is an acclaimed actor whose career spans more than three decades across film, television and theater, with credits that include “That Thing You Do!,” “Out of Sight,” “Rescue Dawn,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Captain Fantastic” and “The White Lotus.”

Chef Michel has been a James Beard Foundation Award nominee as Outstanding Restaurateur and as Best Chef Southeast numerous times. She is also an alumna of the James Beard Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change, a collaborative for chefs who work to improve the world’s food systems.

• On Saturday, Oct. 3, the festival will host an 8:30 p.m. screening of the music documentary “The Best Summer,” which had its world premiere this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Director Tamra Davis will be present for an in-person Q&A after the screening.

“The Best Summer” captures a concert tour in 1995 and features live performances, candid interviews and a behind-the-scenes view of the Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters, Beck, Pavement, Rancid, The Amps and Bikini Kill.

Davis made her first feature in 1992 with “Guncrazy,” starring Drew Barrymore. She then went on to direct feature films “CB4,” starring Chris Rock; “Billy Madison,” starring Adam Sandler; “Half Baked,” starring Dave Chappelle; and most recently, “13: The Musical,” for Netflix. She is also known for her documentary work on “Jean Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child: and “The Punk Singer,” about Kathleen Hanna.

Tickets for the above events are now on sale, though the four-day Festival Badges are already sold out. For more information, updates or tickets, go online to http://www.ysfilmfest.com