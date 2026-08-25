Yellow Springs School District announces temporary campus plan

YS Schools students are still expected to return to classes Monday, Aug. 31, but many will begin the year in temporary locations as construction continues at the middle and high school campus on East Enon Road.

Superintendent Megan Winston announced this week that students in kindergarten through eighth grade will temporarily attend classes at Mills Lawn, while students in grades 9–12 will attend at Yellow Springs Middle and High School, with four additional high school classrooms to be housed in the Greene County Educational Services Center across the parking lot.

The temporary plan is expected to remain in place through Thursday, Oct. 15, though Winston said construction partners are optimistic the remaining work could be completed sooner.

As previously reported, students were originally scheduled to begin classes Thursday, Aug. 20. In late July, the district announced plans to delay the start until Aug. 31 after learning that additional time would be needed to ready instructional spaces.

“Following another meeting with our construction partners on Friday, [Aug. 7], we received new information that forced our administrative team to revisit our options and develop a new plan of action,” Winston wrote this week. “Mills Lawn School will have full access to all instructional spaces and will be ready to welcome students. However, portions of the middle school/high school building will not be completed by Aug. 31.”

The district is still finalizing transportation, arrival and dismissal procedures, classroom locations and other day-to-day logistics. Grade-specific information is expected to be sent to families through ParentSquare on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Administrators will also meet with families of students in grades 5–8 Thursday, Aug. 20, 5–6 p.m., in the Mills Lawn gym to answer questions about the temporary arrangement.

“We believe this revised plan provides the best opportunity to return students to school while maintaining instructional continuity, supporting our families and staff, and preserving the remainder of the originally adopted calendar,” Winston wrote.