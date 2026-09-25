Miami Township Trustees continue cemetery work

At its Wednesday, Sept. 9, regular meeting — moved from Monday because of the Labor Day holiday — the Miami Township Board of Trustees moved closer to opening the Pine Forest section of Glen Forest Cemetery, approving a price for cremation plots and the purchase of pine needle ground cover. They also discussed continuing work on cemetery fees, rules and paperwork.

In July, the cemetery’s designated Pine Forest — intended as a natural burial area for cremated remains — was projected to begin selling plots by Sept. 1. With work still ongoing, however, trustees said on Sept. 9 that the cemetery section is now expected to begin selling plots by Oct. 15.

In considering the Pine Forest area this month, the board returned to discussion of purchasing bales of pine straw to cover the 40,000-square-foot section; Trustee Chris Mucher, who has overseen much of the Township’s cemetery expansion work, suggested in July that the Township use the 40 bales it already had on hand before purchasing additional bales, and his fellow trustees agreed.

Mucher was absent from the Sept. 9 meeting due to travel, but Zoning Administrator Bryan Lucas reported that the 40 bales had been used up before the job was finished, and he presented pricing for 400 to 800 bales from several area sellers. Trustees Marilan Moir and Lori Askeland approved the purchase of 400 bales for no more than $5,000.

The meeting also included discussion about formalizing the way the Township handles cemetery pricing and rules.

“One of the tasks that you asked me to do — as a board — was to look into opening the Pine Forest Cemetery section,” Lucas said. In doing that, he added, he found several administrative tasks that needed completion, including a published fee schedule.

Lucas said Glen Forest has long charged for plots and services, but has not posted a single fee schedule bringing all of those costs together for the public. He presented a draft fee schedule covering full burials, cremation services and other cemetery services, along with proposed increases based on comparisons with other Greene County and Ohio cemeteries. Among the suggestions was raising a traditional burial plot from $600 to $800; a traditional cremation plot from $400 to $500; and an Oak Grove natural burial plot from $750 to $800.

“I don’t like to raise prices against our residents,” Lucas said. “It’s just the need to reflect the signs of the times and things that need to happen in the future maintenance plans.”

The trustees did not adopt the entire slate of fee changes, citing Mucher’s absence, and said they would revisit the proposed increases before posting the new fee schedule. They did, however, establish an $800 fee for a Pine Forest cremation plot. Lucas said the Pine Forest will require different upkeep than a traditional mowed section, including periodic replacement of pine needle mulch, keeping paths clear and, potentially, replacing pine trees needed to maintain the section’s planned canopy.

Clarifying farm stands, markets

Earlier in the meeting, trustees also adopted a new section of the Township Zoning Resolution governing farm stands, farm markets and farmers markets. Lucas said the amendment was intended to clearly distinguish those uses, which had not been spelled out explicitly and fell previously under the broad category of agritourism.

Under the new rules, a farm or produce stand is defined as a temporary, seasonal operation selling products grown or produced on the premises. Such stands are permitted in all zoning districts without a zoning permit, though they must remain outside rights of way and adhere to state health and agriculture provisions.

A farm market is defined as a permanent, on-farm retail operation, and at least 50% of its income must come from produce raised on farms owned or operated by the market operator. Farm markets are permitted in all zoning districts, but require a zoning permit and plans addressing parking, access, signage and setbacks.

A farmers market — defined as a temporary gathering of multiple farmers and vendors — may include nonagricultural merchandise in no more than 25% of vendor spaces or display area. Farmers markets are permitted as a conditional use only in the agricultural district and require approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

After a public hearing, Moir and Askeland voted to adopt the amendment as Resolution 2026-34, with minor wording corrections.