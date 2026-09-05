Planning Commission approves food truck rallies at Antioch

At the group’s most recent regular meeting, Planning Commission members approved a conditional use application for food truck rallies to be staged at Antioch College.

By a vote of 5–0, the commission gave the greenlight to MadCab Events to continue bringing a rotating fleet of food trucks to the college’s grassy “horseshoe” space under the shadow of Main Building every Monday evening, May through August, 5–9 p.m.

The next rallies are planned for two special event dates of Sept. 7 and Oct. 5.

Antioch’s inaugural rally of the year was held July 13, and as MadCab owner and village resident Heather Stewart told Planning Commission members ahead of their vote, the event brought around 100 people to the horseshoe to patronize the handful of trucks on site.

Stewart noted this first rally was, by and large, attended by locals.

“I live here, and I hear people regularly say, ‘I love our food options here, and I want to support them on a daily basis … but I just want something different,’” Stewart said.

She continued: “I picked Antioch because it’s away from downtown. I’m not looking to support tourists — I’m here for the community. This is off the beaten path — for people to walk, golfcart or bike to.”

Stewart said the rallies will continue to be limited to no more than five food trucks with a variety of fare — some amalgamation of three trucks with different kinds of cuisine, one that specializes in drinks and one in desserts.

The latest rally, for instance, hosted Taproot, Renny’s Henny Wings, Quench Your Thirst, Tortilla Street Food, Delish Cafe and “natural remedies” vendor P.Scribed. Stewart told Planning Commission members that each rally will be different — she cycles through MadCab’s company directory of approximately 400 food trucks that hail from the greater region.

Stewart said she started the business in 2020 as a way to encourage folks to gather and eat safely outdoors during the early days of the pandemic. She started in Enon and then later expanded to Xenia; Stewart continues to host regular rallies in both locations.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Nia Holt recommended Planning Commission’s approval of Stewart’s application, noting that the proposed rallies were consistent with the intent and purpose of the zoning designation of Antioch’s campus, and would function as “a support facility serving Antioch College’s campus community while remaining temporary and small-scale in a manner that respects the surrounding residential neighborhoods.”

Following Holt’s recommendation, Planning Commissioners approved Stewart’s request with the following conditions:

• The recurring submission of a yearly plan to Village offices each March — one that includes minor adjustments in hours or event scope;

• Each participating food truck vendor provides a current county health department permit prior to participation;

• The elimination of the village’s parking requirements, bearing in mind how few vehicle drivers are to attend;

• Each vendor submitting to an inspection from Miami Township Fire-Rescue ahead of each event;

• Restrooms must be provided — either as a portable facility or a designated bathroom in a college building — for vendors; and

• Signage associated with the event must be in compliance with the Village zoning code.

For more information on MadCab Events, go to http://www.madcabevents.com