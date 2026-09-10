Tin Can Economy | Dispatches from parental leave

My son, my beautiful baby boy, Arthur Lee Dixon was thrust into this world on Wednesday, July 15, at 2:21 p.m.

Apparently bored of loitering around the ether with all the other possible beings, Arthur arrived two weeks earlier than expected. He’d been lost in the vast darkness for lord knows how long — certainly more than nine months — and we found him in a fluorescent operating room in Dayton, Ohio, of all places. It seems miracles happen just anywhere these days.

So, where to begin?

I’ve never been so flush in unconditional love and impoverished in the vocabulary to describe it. Try as I might to fiddle around on a keyboard and type out some truth, I feel any effort to meaningfully put down the emotional circumstances surrounding Arthur’s birth on this page would invariably be a condescension to life’s greatest mystery.

I almost worry that some arcane algorithm of prose or some artful turn of language that accurately captures the rapturous and horrible beauty of life’s beginning would be like cracking open the Ark of the Covenant — something to be revered from a safe distance, lest your face melts clean off.

Suffice it to say, there was a bit of drama in Arthur’s delivery. We cried, we rejoiced and we cried some more. In the end, mother and baby were healthy and happy. We were discharged from the hospital as a family of three that Saturday, grateful to try things on our own.

Rain had been going sideways all morning, but the clouds parted the second the nurse wheeled Sam and our child to the car. Someone up there probably noticed how lovely they looked in that fire lane and kindly thought to keep them dry. The road home also gave us no trouble; Dayton’s wild drivers must have heard the good news and taken the day off.

The two weeks since have unfolded in bleary-eyed bliss.

In no time at all, Arthur has nestled his way into every cranny of our home. Bottles are strewn around the kitchen. Most chairs are draped in damp burp cloths. There’s no place Arthur isn’t. In fact, he’s wriggling around on my lap as I type this. He’s upended the grammar of our daily lives and I’m sure he’ll be swaddled by every line I’ll ever write again.

The clock just struck 4 a.m. and he’s overdue for a meal. Through a window, we see the moon’s almost full and I tell him what that means.

Clutter and sleeplessness aside, fatherhood predictably brought with it still-cascading shifts in perspective and purpose. My priorities have been terraformed top to bottom. What baloney I thought was meaningful at the beginning of the month now seems wholly trivial. What’s the use squabbling over Arabian straits or small-town theatrics when there are babies to smell and swoon over? Honestly, let’s stop all the clocks for one damn second to thank every mother that ever was.

Still, life’s banality has taken rosier hues. The small has become huge and the mundane gets catalogued. Artie’s first sneeze sent me through the roof. His blueish-brownish-greenish eyes are my own personal carnival.

Outside, the humid air smells sweeter than before, the early morning cricket-song never had so much optimism and, believe it or not, each dirty diaper is a gift — a stinky little reminder that the bilirubin is passing through and his gut is doing its job. Mercifully, Arthur’s quite a bit less yellow than he was last week.

Sam and I have remarked a few times how natural this whole mommy-daddy song-and-dance has felt — almost as if there’s some biological undercurrent taking us through the motions. In terms of responding to Arthur’s needs, I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily instinctual as much as it is reflexive. Whereas I used to hem and haw about the “right” course of action, occasionally getting paralyzed by possibilities, all that is moot for the time being.

Baby Arthur calls, we answer. He’s hungry, he gets milk. His rear end sounds out with something blasphemous, we change him. At the end of it, if he’s still fussy, we’ll give him a kiss and cycle through the list again without a second thought.

What a relief it is to stop thinking of one’s own needs for just a few precious moments.

As Sam’s described it, our stumbling into parenthood feels like we opened the hatch to some adjoining dimension. The people, places and things are mostly the same, just vibrating on a whole different frequency. The lighting is strange in this place and our eyes are still adjusting, but we know we’re in the company of so many good, decent parents who know the best footholds..

A brief note of thanks to them and others, neighbors, friends, co-workers and family: the check-ins and little acts of kindness we’ve been shown are holier than you know. Every casserole and each ardoring coo comes like an act of devotion that we’re learning to accept with grace and gratitude. Arthur is already loved beyond measure by so many.

What else could a parent ask?

*Tin Can Economy is an occasional column that reflects on object, form and scale. It considers the places and spaces we inhabit, their constituent materials and our relationship to it all. Its author, Reilly Dixon, works in production and as a reporter for the News.