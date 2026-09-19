Truitt Fitness makes moves

After becoming a personal trainer in 2013, Kyle Truitt has worked to help people meet their fitness goals. Since then, he has moved venues several times. Earlier this month, Truitt moved his gym, Truitt Fitness, to 888 Dayton St., Suite 103. To celebrate the new space, Truitt is planning on celebrating the move with a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11a.m.

“It’s bright and beautiful and ready to go,” Truitt said in a recent interview.

The move comes after Truitt ended a sublease with Nukes Warehouse after a change in ownership.

“I was on tour with my band when I was told the sale was taking place and that I would have to sign a new sublease,” Truitt said. “I wanted to have time to look over it with an attorney, but I was given a weekend and then basically told that the offer to continue the lease was gone.”

Used to pivoting, Truitt said he was able to make a connection with the owners of 888 Dayton St.

“During one of my classes, a client said she was married to someone who may have space available,” Truitt said. “I followed up and they said they had space available immediately.”

Despite the availability of space, Truitt packed up his equipment — save for a few pieces to use for his outdoor bootcamp classes — and used the summer to think about his next steps.

“I decided it was a good time to take a step back, think about my business and be more intentional with my approach,” Truitt said.

The 576-square-foot space, while smaller than the Millworks gym, is filled with light, and Truitt has collaborated with Dayton area artist Lindsay Burke to add artwork that pays homage to his parents, Buck Truitt and Valerie Blackwell-Truitt.

“I built this from the gym my dad started in 2007,” Truitt said. “Growing up, I always saw him and my mom moving.”

According to Truitt, his family’s legacy heavily influences how he approaches his clients, particularly those who are hesitant to begin strength training.

“My grandmother got several degrees after she ‘retired’ from Wright Patt, and my dad started his gym, Posterior Chain, after years of construction work and coaching,” Truitt said. “What I’ve learned from that and share with my clients is that starting new passions and endeavors should never be limited to the perception that it can only be done when a person is young.”

In his new space, Truitt will continue to offer both individual and small-group personal training, as well as group fitness classes, such as the Summer Bootcamp series. He is also looking to incorporate new classes and amenities that the new space allows.

“I’d love to eventually do a 30-minute lunchtime workout where you get a smoothie or healthy beverage at the end,” he said.

Another benefit of the space, Truitt said, is its accessibility, which he hopes will help him see clients who may have mobility issues.

“Part of my background as a trainer is working with people who may be recovering from an injury or have varying levels of ability,” Truitt said. “I pride myself in meeting people where they are and push myself to find researched-based ways to get my clients where they want to be.”

With that in mind, Truitt said he has also changed his rates, offering group classes for a suggested donation of $10.

“Price accessibility is always something I’m conscious of,” Truitt said. “I’m planning to incorporate a sliding scale for pricing for personal training in addition to the classes.”

In all, Truitt says he is happy to be able to continue working with clients, deepening his knowledge and trying new things.

“As far as I see it, this is a new opportunity for me to help my village stay healthy,” Truitt said. “From moms with babies in slings to athletes, I’m here to help everyone keep their body strong.”

To see rates and offerings, go to http://www.truittfitness.com, email kyletruitt45@gmail.com or find Truitt Fitness on social media.

*Jessica Thomas is a freelance reporter for the News.