October 16–22, 2026 Classifieds
- Published: October 16, 2026
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For sale: cars, trucks, etc. | (back to top)
|SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!
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Yard/garage sales | (back to top)
|BUSINESS GARAGE SALE! In Kieth’s Alley behind Glen Garden Gifts, 239 xenia Ave! Sat. & Sun., Oct 17 & 18, 11 a.m–4 p.m. Displays, shelving units, vases, glassware, prop displays, floral supplies, hardware supplies and more!
|DOWNSIZING GARAGE SALE Sat. Oct. 17, 347 Union St., 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Tools, shelving, furniture, household items, art supplies, lots of good stuff priced to sell.
|NICE FALL WEATHER FOR A SALE! Empty garages and basements. Get a yard or garage sale going and announce it here!
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Items for sale | (back to top)
|HAUNTED ESTATE CLEAROUT — Halloween Prop Sale! Nine seasons of Highlander Haunting are hitting the block: animatronics, static figures, tombstones, set pieces, and tons of smaller décor too numerous to list. Featured pieces include a Pirate Ship, faux Electric Chair, Grave Digger, Soul Stealer, and 80+ tombstones. Everything sold as-is — priced to move. Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. (rain date Sun., Oct. 18). 1200 Livermore St., Yellow Springs. Partial inventory with photos & videos: https://tinyurl.com/hh-props-2026.
|BEAUTIFUL VINTAGE San Blas Island Cuna Indian molas. Authentic reverse-applique textile art, available loose or framed in a variety of sizes. Each piece is unique. Call Jan, 937-477-4710.
|GOT A FRIEND IN FRANCE? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.
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Retail | (back to top)
|ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.
|NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.
|SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!
|SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.
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Pets and livestock | (back to top)
|DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.
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Trade and Barter | (back to top)
|NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.
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Free offers | (back to top)
|HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!
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Merchandise wanted | (back to top)
|FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.
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Housing, etc., wanted | (back to top)
|RELOCATING TO YS; seeking place to house-sit/stay, beginning Feb. 18, 2027 for two to four weeks. Local references available. Text or call Bonnie, 575-635-8081.
|MY NAME IS Suzanne Patterson. I am a long-time resident of Yellow Springs looking for a ground-floor house or apartment to move into. I am a senior citizen with a wonderful cat named Felix. Please text my neighbor, MJ, 215-888-3880 if you have a place to rent.
|LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.
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Short-term rentals | (back to top)
|ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 937-307-5529 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.
|RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.
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For rent | (back to top)
|OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.
|THREE-ROOM OFFICE SUITE available $770/month; one-year lease, located 105 W. North College. Utilities included; quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. 937-631-1447.
|GOT RENTALS? Announce them here. This is one of the most popular categories!
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Real estate for sale | (back to top)
|UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!
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Lost and found | (back to top)
|FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.
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Legal notices | (back to top)
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Employment | (back to top)
|EDITOR NEEDED to help publish book of poetry; fee negotiable. barbkrabec@aol.com.
|LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.
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Volunteer | (back to top)
|TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.
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Services available | (back to top)
|SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.
|NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.
|NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.
|ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, garage roofs. 937-231-5923.
|BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.
|RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.
|ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, garage roofs. 937-231-5923.
|PROOFREADER: in a village of excellent writers, a good proofreader is golden. Reasonably priced, with eyes like a hawk. Supporting your next novel or nonfiction work. Text 336-688-8159, Lina Landess, author & proofreader.
|KITCHEN OR BATHROOM remodel? YS Greene Plumbing, locally owned in Yellow Springs. Water heaters, softeners, repairs. Free estimates, no trip fees. Mention this ad! 937-340-1051.
|GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.
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Financial services | (back to top)
|KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.
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Child care | (back to top)
|WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.
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Instruction | (back to top)
|HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.
|NEED HELP WITH MATH homework or test prep? Math tutoring available. Pre-algebra through Calculus. Contact Peter: 215-779-6679, PeterMayneTutoring@gmail.com
|NEED HELP with English or Spanish class? Tutoring is available for $25/hr. Contact XolaniOrme@gmail.com or text (937) 990-7041.
|KNOW SOMETHING? TEACH SOMETHING! Pass along your knowledge or valuable skills: Place your classified ad today!
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Events | (back to top)
|COME OUT AND JOIN Tecumseh Land Trust & Glass Farm neighbors with restoration efforts October 24, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. This is a great chance to meet like-minded people and make a difference in the community. Park at entrance off of King Street. If there are adverse weather conditions this event will be canceled.
|WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!
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Miscellaneous | (back to top)
|CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.
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Card of thanks | (back to top)
|GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.
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Ride Share | (back to top)
|GOING SOMEWHERE? Know someone going your way? Maybe you can share a ride! Save money, save the planet. List your destination here.
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