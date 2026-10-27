Stewards of Yellow Springs— Keeping the ‘old YS’ alive

Yellow Springs has changed considerably since Michael Viemeister graduated high school in 1989.

Growing up, the entirety of the village was his sandbox. There were seemingly unending summer vacations. Biking to Grote’s for frozen bananas. Daylong cookouts with other families whose local roots ran deep. He wasn’t alone as a biracial kid in Yellow Springs, and having a friend with two moms felt unremarkable.

With great nostalgia, Viemeister remembers these days — long gone, he believes, owing to a perceived diaspora of what he calls “oldheads,” or multiracial and multigenerational families who embodied Yellow Springs’ progressive ideals, and who can no longer afford to live here.

To combat that trend, Viemeister — a multigenerational villager himself, who currently splits his time between his hometown and Orlando, Florida — recently launched a nonprofit aimed at bringing displaced Yellow Springs natives home, and keeping longtime locals local.

That new organization is called Stewards of Yellow Springs, or SYS — a future land trust that one day could purchase or subsidize for-sale homes in the village on behalf of longtime residents who are under threat of moving away to save on housing costs.

“Every Fourth of July, when there’s our big village reunion, I hear the same story over and over,” Viemeister said in an interview with the News last week. “‘We’d love to move back here, but we just can’t afford it.’”

According to Zillow, the median home value in Yellow Springs, as of September, is more than $381,000.

Viemesiter continued: “Well, why is that? Yellow Springs is becoming whiter and wealthier, and diversity is the foundation of this town — it’s a value that these multigenerational families compounded, and these families have either died off [or] been displaced and cannot come back. So we see the erosion of the culture that made Yellow Springs what it is.”

Whether Yellow Springs’ culture has changed wholecloth since Viemeister’s youth is up for debate; the village’s changing demographics, however, are not.

In 1970, more than 27% of the town’s population was nonwhite — more than double the average of the rest of the country. Per the latest decennial census in 2020, that reversed: Yellow Springs has a 17% nonwhite population, while the whole of the U.S. has an average of 29.6%.

“These days, I see more Black Lives Matter signs than Black lives,” Viemeister quipped. “There’s a lot of virtue signalling in town, but not the action to back it up.”

It’s his there-and-back-again relationship to Yellow Springs over the last few decades that has allowed Viemeister to track these demographic and economic changes so clearly.

After graduating from Yellow Springs High School, Viemeister enlisted in the military as “a hippie kid craving structure.” He was in the Air Force until 1994, when he switched to the Army. Five years later, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Over the years, Viemeister’s academic pursuits took him from Capital University to Brown University and later to Harvard. He retired from the Army in February 2022 — when President Biden’s signature would be on his documents — and shifted to the private sector.

That time in the military continues to shape Viemeister’s outlook.

“Every time I was deployed, I had to tell my soldiers, ‘We are the visitors. We are foreigners. We are not here to change anyone’s culture,’” he recounted.

“But every time I came back to Yellow Springs,” he said, “I’d see less and less racial diversity, more tourists, the loss of good jobs. Even parking was getting more and more difficult.”

Some of that dismay came from seeing his childhood home on Talus Drive come under ownership that wasn’t in the family.

“For 19 years, I refused to even go on that road. It was just too emotional,” Viemeister said. “Nothing against the families who lived there after mine, but they were having their Christmases, their birthdays there. And that’s where mine were. I felt cheated in not being able to have that.”

He talked to the last homeowners and struck an agreement to grant Viemeister a last right of refusal on any eventual sale of the home. As he put it, when the last homeowners were ready to sell, they gave him “an offer [he] couldn’t refuse.” In 2021, he bought his childhood home on Talus Drive.

Viemeister’s plan, now, is to soon leave his project management job in Orlando that compels him to split his time between Florida and his Yellow Springs home, and get a closer job — perhaps at Wright-Patt — that will allow him to focus his energies locally, and continue building SYS.

The organization, by his own admission, is still in its nascency. Just earlier this fall, SYS got its 501(c)3 nonprofit status, and a week ahead of Viemeister’s chat with the News, the group got its first and only contribution to date — a $50 donation from someone who believes in the cause.

“The plan is to talk to some of the more deep-pocketed families here in the village who might not have end-of-life plans for their assets,” he said. “Our plan is to identify these people and talk to them about willing their homes to this organization. The promise of SYS, then, is to put villagers back in that home — to stabilize people who are already here, or to look toward families who have been displaced.”

In essence, under Viemeister’s envisioned model, SYS would be the owner of a Yellow Springs home, and the nonprofit would rent it to a person of the organization’s choosing — not in violation of any of the Fair Housing Act’s provisions, but with preference to individuals whom a future board recognizes as “deeply connected” to Yellow Springs, people Viemeister wishes to retain or bring back to town.

Affordability looks all kinds of ways, Viemeister admitted. Recognizing that, he said SYS could also be an outlet to help struggling residents cover ever-growing utility costs, maintenance costs, home repairs and taxes.

“The number one goal is to stabilize people in their homes or apartments right now,” he said. “Anything to keep more people who should stay here from leaving.”

Viemeister said he’s been collaborating with existing organizations to make his vision a reality. He hopes SYS can be folded into the operations of the Yellow Springs Community Foundation and will run concurrent with YS Home, Inc. — which also follows a community land trust model. Different than Home, Inc, though, SYS won’t target any and all low- to moderate-income individuals seeking to put down roots in Yellow Springs, rather, those whose roots are already here.

“SYS is not for someone who doesn’t have deep ties to the community,” he said. “As the name suggests, you’d need to be a steward of Yellow Springs — not just someone who might volunteer at Street Fair or pick up trash on 68, but someone who really reinvests in the community, whose values blend in with the old Yellow Springs.”

In some respects, Viemeister begrudges some of the recent newcomers to Yellow Springs — even among the elected few who, in his view, haven’t lived in town long enough to fully understand it, let alone legislate for it.

“Four out of five of the current Council members aren’t really from here,” Viemeister said. “But when is a person really from a place? It’s never any set number of years. It’s not a tie-dye T-shirt. With more and more people coming in who were attracted by the ‘brand’ of Yellow Springs, I see the old values slipping away.”

He continued: “What I also see is people moving to Yellow Springs who were the ones flipping us off and calling us slurs back in the day,” he said. “There’s this growing ‘extractive mindset’ in town that this place is for everyone, when it shouldn’t be. Do we want MAGA to move here, to move into what little affordable housing we have?”

For now, it’s unclear how Viemeister practically intends to restrict the benefits of the group’s work to the individuals he believes are most deserving. He acknowledges that values change over time, and that one can never really go home, as it were.

But the ongoing diaspora of “oldheads” nevertheless compels Viemeister and his 20-some collaborators to try something — anything, he said.

Keeping his people rooted here is his top priority. Yellow Springs has lost too many of its native sons and daughters. It’s on them who Viemesiter has his sights.

“SYS is not for everyone,” Viemeister said. “But who it is for is the oldheads.”

To learn more about Stewards of Yellow Springs, go to http://www.ys-stewards.com