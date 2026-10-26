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Oct
26
2026
Feature Photos

Disc jockeys Shane Creepingbear and Basim Blunt in the 2026 Battle of the DJs. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Street spinners

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For the second year, two local disc jockeys duked it out on Short Street on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The Village closed the road to traffic for an epic DJ battle between Shane Creepingbear and Basim Blunt — a friendly musical match that drew hundreds of locals to dance the late summer evening away.

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