Street spinners
- Published: October 26, 2026
For the second year, two local disc jockeys duked it out on Short Street on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The Village closed the road to traffic for an epic DJ battle between Shane Creepingbear and Basim Blunt — a friendly musical match that drew hundreds of locals to dance the late summer evening away.
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