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Oct
26
2026
Feature Photos

Photo by Lauren
"Chuck" Shows

Table service

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Last Saturday, the damp weather was not enough to ruin the appetites of the 200 hungry neighbors who gathered on East South College for the village’s inaugural Longest Table potluck.

As precipitation drizzled and then receded, conversation flowed and, between helping themselves to a panoply of dishes shared family-style, attendees got acquainted. With so much food available, about halfway into the two-hour event, some folks walked up and down the length of the street, meeting even more neighbors and offering their dishes to others who hadn’t tried them yet.

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