YS Hack to circle up at Antioch College

Several afternoons a week, a circle forms in front of the train station; within, participants play hacky sack, trying to keep a small sack from touching the ground as they kick it to one another.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, YS Hack — a group dedicated to bringing people together to play hacky sack — will celebrate its fifth anniversary as an organization at its second annual “Hack Day.” The day-long event is will be staged at Antioch College, with hackers to gather on the campus “horseshoe” from 2–9 p.m.

According to YS Hack organizer Dan Kaufman, the group started in 2021 as an informal circle by the John Bryan Community Center.

“I helped start the circle here in YS, but I’ve been playing hacky sack since I was in high school,” Kaufman said.

The goal is simple: try to make sure everyone in the circle gets a “hack” — an opportunity to kick the sack.

“It sounds kind of silly until you try it,” Kaufman said. “Then it’s the best type of fun.”

What started as a small group has evolved into an event multiple days a week, Kaufman said. The venue has changed, moving from behind the John Bryan Community Center to Short Street during its closure last year and finally to its current home in front of the train station.

“We started playing and other regular players found us,” Kaufman said. “Now you’ll see people playing several days a week, with up to 30-40 people gathered on Sundays.”

One of the benefits of hacky sack, Kaufman said, is the communal aspect of the activity. While some people play footbag competitively, performing acrobatic tricks or playing against opponents across a net, the Yellow Springs group focuses on bringing people into the circle.

“Beginners are some of my favorite people,” Kaufman said with a chuckle. “It’s really nice to watch somebody start out not being able to hack and then soon they’re doing tricks they didn’t think that they could.”

While the focus of the circle is keeping the hacky sack in the air, Kaufman said that the atmosphere outside of the circle is just as important. On Sundays, he said, about half of the attendees are part of a circle and others are either spectating, playing music or doing “flows” — movements that combine tricks with props — as individuals.

“We play for about eight hours on Sundays, so people are able to flow in and out,” Kaufman said.

Though members of the Yellow Springs group are not focused on the competition aspect, Kaufman said members of the hacky sack group have traveled around the country to compete and meet other hacky sack enthusiasts.

“A couple of us went to New York City to play in the East Coast Foot Bag championship, which was lots of fun,” Kaufman said. “We met a lot of other people from the larger community and always like to bring back new tricks and new moves from those places.”

Bringing new ideas back home and celebrating the achievements of newer members of the circle is what Kaufman said will be a part of the fifth anniversary celebration.

“We will have music, hacky sack, and just a general good vibe with people doing flows,” Kaufman said.

Those flows, or tricks, can involve a hacky sack or other items, such as flower sticks — sticks with flowers on either end — or poi — a weighted tether or hacky sack dropped into a sleeve. Each flow is unique to the person creating it and is akin to juggling.

“It’s a way to connect with reality and gravity,” Kaufman said. “You find an item you know you want to interact with and you make it look beautiful.”

That beauty is what Kaufman hopes the “Hack Day” event will showcase for villagers and visitors alike.

“I’ve been a part of building circles across the country, and what we have here is special,” Kaufman said. “Everyone is excited to be around and let new folks join.”