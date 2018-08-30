Aug
Obituaries

David Edward “Sonny” Blackman memorial

David Edward Blackman

A celebration of life reception for David Edward “Sonny” Blackman will be held Sunday, Sept. 2, 5–7 p.m., at Mills Park Hotel.

