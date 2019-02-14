Rowen Newsome

Rowen Richard Bradley Newsome, age 7 months, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Greene Memorial Hospital. He was born June 28, 2018, in Centerville, and was the son of Ryan and Alexis Newsome.

Rowen is survived by his parents; his sisters, Aliyah Lorena Newsome and Adilynn Ruth Newsome; brother, Reuben Ryan Newsome; grandfathers, Richard Dean Mickle, Brad Tate Newsome and Barry Miller; grandmothers, Angelia Marie Mickle, Michelle Lynn Newsome and Linda Sue Miller; great-grandmothers, Sandra Kay Mickle, Deborah Sue Knisley and Kay Bowman; great-great grandmother, Zelpha Koogler; great-grandfathers, Michael Leroy Knisley and Fred Bowman; uncles, Richard Mickle, Jacob Mickle, Roland Newsome, Roman Newsome and Cole Edwards; aunts, Amanda Mickle and Kara Edwards. He is also survived by numerous other family members and friends.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Xenia Nazarene Church.