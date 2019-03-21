Florence M. Scheper, of Kettering and formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was 92.

Florence was born in Dayton on March 16, 1926, to Harold P. and Edna (Steinemann) Jones, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 51 years, Frank “Shep” Scheper; grandson, Scott Scheper; and brother, Eddie Jones. She is survived by her children, Susan (Larry) Stockmyer of Oakwood, Ohio, Mike (Leslie) Scheper, of Yellow Springs, Jim (Debbie) Scheper, of Denver, Colo., and Patti (Mark) Stephens, of Atlanta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Justin (Laura) Wogen, Jack (Brooke) Scheper, Bo Scheper, Matthew Scheper, Rachael Scheper, Joe Stephens and step-granddaughter, Lauren Meier; great-grandchildren, Henry and Jack Wogen; and step-great-granddaughter, Nikki Meier.

Florence and Frank “Schep” lived in Yellow Springs for over 50 years and owned Ye Olde Trail Tavern.

The family would like to thank Lincoln Park Manor, Elmcroft of Xenia and Hospice of Dayton for all of their wonderful care and support over the last several months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 21, 11 a.m., at St. Paul Catholic Church in Yellow Springs. Florence will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, privately, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.